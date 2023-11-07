Fortnite OG End Date – Latest Season Schedule

Fortnite OG is giving players exactly what they’ve been asking for and unfortunately all good things must come to an end. This was always set to be one of the shortest seasons ever but when should we expect the next season to begin? When is the Fortnite OG end date?

Epic Games decided that Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 will only be around four weeks long. The end date will be December 2nd, which is when a brand new chapter will begin! This season is an exciting few weeks of time travelling through Chapter 1, from Season 5 to Season X.

Each map change and new loot pool is due each Thursday throughout November, ending on December 2nd when Chapter 5 begins. Each Thursday, the loot and POIs will change slightly to reflect what was around during those specific seasons back in Chapter 1. You should expect a timeline that looks something like this:

November 3rd to November 9th: Chapter 1 Season 5

November 9th to November 16th: Chapter 1 Season 6

November 16th to November 23rd: Chapter 1 Season 7/8

November 23rd to December 2nd: Chapter 1 Season 9/X

December 2nd: Fortnite OG end date and Chapter 5 begins.

The Fortnite battle pass, or OG Pass, will remain through those changes so don’t worry about missing out. You have the entire four weeks to level up, collect Battle Stars, and claim everything before the end date arrives.

What to Expect During the Fortnite OG Changes

The first season, Chapter 1 Season 5, brings us back to basics on November 3rd. There are no NPCs, no wildlife, and no cars. The only mobility we really have are the ATKs and Shopping Carts, and the Rift-To-Go. The map is entirely OG POIs with wide expanses of open green space! Some of our old favorite weapons, such as the Pump Shotgun and the Hunting Rifle, have also returned.

On Thursday November 9th we will see a few changes added during Chapter 1 Season 6. This will include the Quadcrasher and Driftboard as well as the Double-Barrelled Shotgun and Six-Shooter Pistol. This season was also the season where Kevin the Cube created some drama around Loot Lake, so watch out for that!

Thursday November 16th will switch it up even more with changes brought in from Chapter 1 Season 7 and 8. This was the season of the snow biome, planes, and the pirate-themed areas. With it comes the Pirate Cannon, Buried Treasure, and the Flint-Knock Pistol. A truly exciting Fortnite season!

Finally, as Fortnite OG comes to an end, Chapter 1 Season 9 and Season X return on November 23rd and offers yet more chaos and mobility with the Baller and Jetpacks. The loot pool will include the Proximity Grenade Launcher, the Air Strike, and my old favorite The Heavy Sniper. Can’t wait to one-shot people from hundreds of meters away again!

