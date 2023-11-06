All NPC Locations in Fortnite OG

Fortnite OG transported us back in time to the Chapter 1 Season 5 map. As you explore the new/old world, you may be wondering where you can hire an NPC or purchase an item from them. Read on to find out where all the NPC locations are in Fortnite OG.

Where to Find NPCs in Fortnite OG

In the previous season of Fortnite, we had NPCs scattered all over the map. Each one either sold useful items and weapons, faced you in battle, or could be hired as a team mate. As pretty much everything has gone back to the way it was in Chapter 1 Season 5, there is no sign of an NPC to be found. There are no friendly NPCs, no guards or henchmen, and no wildlife.

NPCs were first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 5, so it’s no wonder they aren’t in Fortnite OG.

This does mean, however, that we will inevitably see them again. Chapter 2 Season 3 was when chickens and other wildlife also started to arrive so they should technically be the first to appear in this throwback season.

It may just be that we won’t get any NPC or animal return this season but perhaps see them return in December when Chapter 5 Season 1 begins. Chapter 5 will bring us a new map and many of the pre-Fortnite OG features we love including NPCs. Players hope to see the return of not only NPCs but also Bounty Boards, Gold, Upgrade Benches, and Augments.

There has been a lot of consternation regarding the lack of mobility around this OG map. The only vehicles available are ATKs and shopping carts (although they are fun!). So many newer players in particular miss the Augments and Rocket Ram!

It seems like we should be patient and wait for our old favorites and NPCs to return once again. For now, let’s enjoy the simplicity of the Fortnite OG map. For more hints and tips, you can find further Fortnite guides and articles down below.