Where to Find Shopping Carts in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5

Alongside various famous POIs and weapons, Epic Games has also brought back Shopping Carts for Fortnite OG. If you want to roll around in them with friends, here’s where to find Shopping Carts in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Shopping Carts Locations in Fortnite OG

For the most part, you’ll probably just stumble across Shopping Carts are you explore the Chapter 1 island, but there are some named locations in which you’ll find them a little more easily.

Head to any of the following named locations and you’ll find one without too much trouble, as long as lots of other players aren’t grabbing them for their own hit of nostalgia.

Tilted Towers

Risky Reels

Retail Row

Pleasant Park

You’ll also find them in random places in late game circles after other players have discarded them. Therefore, just keep an eye out for them around the world.

Honestly, they’re everywhere, so you shouldn’t have too much of a problem getting one.

How to Use Shopping Carts in Fortnite

Once you actually find one, they’re nice and simple to use. Just get close to it and press square if you’re on PlayStation or X on Xbox.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Then, you’ll be able to run around with it and have a friend jump in the basket to get somewhere quickly as a group.

Then, just press square oe X to stop using it and you can leave it wherever you want. You won’t have shop workers shouting at you for leaving it in the wrong place in the Fortnite world.

That’s it for how to find Shopping Carts in Fortnite OG. For more guides on the game, check out our articles below or the take a look at our choices for the best landing spots in Chapter 4 Season 5.