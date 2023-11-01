Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Weapons – Rumored New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons

There is something so exciting about speculation during the run up to a new Fortnite season. What will the map look like? Will any of our favorite weapons be returning? As we approach the new season, we’re here to share what we know so far about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 weapons.

All Rumored New, Valuted, and Unvaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Ahead of Fortnite OG launching, Epic has started to release teases that give us an idea of what weapons will be included in the flashback update.

As pointed out by iFireMonkey on Twitter, is seems like the following weapons will be returning to the game as part of Fortnite OG.

iFireMonkey has seen this from the key art of the series, in which you can see the weapons, but they’re yet to be officially confirmed.

Based on the leaked Keyart, some things you can expect to see in Fortnite: OG are



Items:

– Chug Splashes

– Pump Shotgun

– Tactical Shotgun

– Light Machine Gun

– Original Assault Rifle



Vehicles:

– ATKs

– Ballers

– Hoverboard

– X-4 Stormwing

– Shopping Carts



Traps:

– Spike Traps… pic.twitter.com/K1Y5ra5ABA — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 1, 2023

It is all but confirmed that parts of Chapter 1 are returning to Fortnite for the new season and the rumor mill has never spun so hard!

The reasoning behind this is that before every unvault, Epic polishes up the animations in preparation for their return. This happened with Balloons before the birthday event, and again with the C4 Explosives this season.

Those are the only weapons leaked so far, but if we are to believe that more from Chapter 1 is returning, there should be plenty of other weaponry people sleuth out before long.

What Other Weapons Could Chapter 4 Season 5 Offer?

According to Hypex on X/Twitter, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will experience time like never before. Each week is rumored to speed through each Chapter 1 season, complete with weapons and POIs.

Chapter 1 had iconic weapons like the Hand Cannon, the LMG, the Minigun, and my personal favorite: the Heavy Sniper. Any one of these could be set to return, along with the Pump Shotgun and Tactical Shotgun. Your favorite POIs such as Tilted Towers, Tomato Town, and Greasy Grove may also make an appearance. It is also possible that the old Rocket Launcher could make an explosive return, especially since the Pumpkin Launcher was brought back during Fortnitemares.

Until we know more, we can only wait for more leaks until the new season is upon us! In the meantime, you can keep up to date with Fortnite news and tips by checking out more guides below.