How to Get Jack Skellington, Michael Myers, & Alan Wake in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Fortnitemares 2023 has started, bringing with it a few horror icons from video games and films. No doubt players will be familiar with these names and faces, and they are available to swing a pickaxe in the battle royale. While typically, there are skins available purely through doing quests, Jack Skellington, Michael Myers, and Alan Wake can be added to your locker in a different way.

All Fortnitemares Character Bundles

These three characters will all be added to the Item Shop sometime over the course of the Fortnitemares event. We don’t currently have any official information on their release dates or pricing, but they will all be out by the time the event ends on Nov. 2.

As each of these characters includes their own special bundle, we will break those down for you so you know exactly what you are getting with each.

Jack Skellington

Image Source: Epic Games

With Jack Skellington, you also get his Santa Jack alt-style that you can switch to in your locker when we get closer to Christmas. You also get the Peppermint Parasol Pickaxe, Zero Back Bling, and Jack’s Sled Glider.

Not shown in the image are the built-in Jack’s Scary Face Emote and the Lock, Shock, and Barrel’s Tub Emote. As it is built-in, you will only be able to use that Emote when playing as Jack Skellington. Meanwhile, the Emote with the tub is traversal, so you can actually slowly move around while using it.

Michael Myers

Image Source: Epic Games

There’s not quite as much to Michael Myers as there is for Jack Skellington. Players who choose to don the bleached Captain Kirk mask will also get the Knife Pickaxe, Jack-O-Lantern Back Bling, and an Emote of Michael playing the Halloween theme. It is unclear if the Emote is built-in, but considering the image, that might be a safe bet.

Alan Wake

Image Source: Epic Games

Alan Wake 2 might still be a couple of weeks off, but thanks to Fortnite, you can possibly play as the character early. However, the bundle appears to include items unique to the second entry, so this bundle might not be available until sometime after that game’s Oct. 27 release date.

With the Alan Wake backpack, you will also get his Satchel Back Bling, Scepter Pickaxe, and a Wrap. Of course, we don’t know the true names of these things, but hopefully, we will soon.

That's all you need to know about picking up Jack Skellington, Michael Myers, or Alan Wake in Fortnite as part of Fortnitemares. Sometime soon, players should be able to load into Horde Rush as well.