Alan Wake 2 Finally Gets New Trailer & Release Date at PlayStation Showcase

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment

The long-awaited sequel to the highly acclaimed Alan Wake has finally got its second trailer, which shows much more than the gameplay footage fans saw at the Game Awards in 2021.

For those unfamiliar with the first title, Alan Wake is a survival horror game with plenty of psychological elements. In its original entry, players were able to take on the role of a thriller writer Alan Wake in the episodic story as he found himself having overcome the dark, shadowy figures from his dreams. It seems Alan has some more nightmares to endure, as he can be seen battling new monsters in this exciting trailer.

Have a look at the anticipated sequel below:

This is surely a game to watch out for, with its cinematic footage and atmosphere that looks like it’ll certainly give a chill to players.

Alan Wake 2 is developed by Remedy Entertainment and will be published by Epic Games. If you’re eager to get your hands on this, it’s currently available for preorder on the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S and will officially release on October 17, 2023.

About the author

Starleen Rivera

