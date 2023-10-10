Why Can’t You Play Horde Rush in Fortnite? Explained

Fortnitemares, which is Fortnite’s yearly Halloween event, has kicked off. As is the norm, there is an official quest list for the Horde Rush mode for players to earn cosmetics just by fighting zombies. As this is a direct mode, it’s not something that players can actually progress in normal battle royale modes. However, many players are finding they aren’t able to get into this spooky mode.

Where is the Horde Rush Game Mode?

For some reason, prior to the update that brought Fortnitemares to the game, Epic Games disabled both the basic Horde Rush and Horde Rush – Zero Build. The standard version of the event will matter to the event, but they have yet to reenable it. So, players who are seeing the quests but can’t figure out how to start the mode will have to wait until Epic Games re-enables it, which hasn’t happened as of 10:53 AM ET on Oct. 10.

The official Fortnite Status Twitter account acknowledged the issue but didn’t give an ETA on when the mode will reappear. This setback shouldn’t be too bad for players hoping to get all the event quests done, however. According to the quests menu, they will be available until Nov. 2, a day before Chapter 4 Season 4 is set to end.

What a fright! We're investigating why the Horde Rush playlist is not yet available and will provide an update when it has appeared. pic.twitter.com/uoe4JnkHUI — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 10, 2023

It doesn’t help that the new UI change has shifted things around, so navigating the once-familiar lobby screen is a touch more difficult. When it goes live, you will be able to find it at the bottom of the Play Screen in the list of modes labeled “By Epic.” There are a couple of player-created modes that use the Horde Rush name, but if the creator doesn’t say Epic Games, they won’t count for the event.

We will keep an eye on the game and update things when Horde Rush is once again available in Fortnite for players to earn cosmetic treats. For now, you can find all the rest of our recent Fortnite coverage in the links below.