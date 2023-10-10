News

Fortnite Players Are Convinced the Chapter 1 Island Is Returning Soon

Could it really be true?

fortnite season 1 promo
Image Credit: Epic Games

Every year since 2020 there have been rumors flying that Epic Games will bring back the Chapter 1 map and it seems this year is no different. As Fortnitemares is underway and a new season is on the horizon, the rumor mill is working overtime. But could it be true this time? Players seems to think so, pointing to a sky-related teaser on a billboard in Mega City as proof.

An in-game screenshot taken by X/Twitter user @notkrae has sparked debate online about the supposed reappearance of the first ever Fortnite Chapter map. The image appears to show a bright blue sky with puffs of white clouds flashing up on the side of a building in Mega City.

fortnite mega city teaser
Image Credit: Epic Games via NotKrae on Twitter/X

Many other players have noticed this is identical to the sky in Fortnite’s first season. Is this possibly a hint to us seeing the return of that OG season map? User @HappyPower certainly seems to thinks so, treating the billboard as a teaser for the upcoming season and asking “Bro are we really going back?” The consensus is a positive one, with many fans joining in on the nostalgic wishful thinking, harking back to simpler times.

YouTuber D3NNI pointed out the iconic moment in Avengers: End Game, set in the year 2023, when we saw Thor and his friends apparently playing the first season of Fortnite. Could this have also been a hint at the old season returning this year? Only time will tell, of course.

fortnite teasers via Twitter/X
Image Credit: Epic Games via D3NNI on Twitter/X

Speaking of time, a time machine can currently be found in the vault at Eclipsed Estate, and it shows the release date of Fortnite Battle Royale: 2018/07/12. Yet another teasing hint at the possible return of the OG map! I, for one, cannot wait to see what the new season brings us, whether it is the Chapter 1 map or something completely different. All this excitement shows exactly why Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular online multiplayers of all time!

