Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 map changes – Is the Chapter 1 map back?

Out with the new, in with the old?!

OG Fortnite players never forget their favorite spots to land over the years. Well, it seems like we might have the chance to revisit some of our old haunts as Chapter 4 Season 5 approaches and brings with it some amazing changes. So, is it true? Is the Fortnite Chapter 1 map back and what are the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 map changes?

Is the Chapter 1 Map Returning in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5?

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This Fortnite season has brought some subtle to not-so-subtle hints at what is to come when the new map arrives. But are any of the rumors and leaks true? Well it seems so! We have finally had it confirmed by Epic on X/Twitter that we will be returning to Chapter 1 on November 3rd 2023.

On each new Fortnite map there have been the sweaty places (looking at you Tilted Towers!) and the areas to go for the best loot. Wherever you liked to start, you may just get the opportunity again as wild hints and teasers have been floating around the Fortnite community!

I know what you’re thinking: ‘But people have been saying the OG Fortnite maps will return for years now!’ And you’d be right. Players have been debating the return of the Chapter 1 maps for a while now, but this season the teasers are coming from Epic themselves.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

At first, the teaser was found in the secret vault-within-a-vault found at Eclipsed Estate. Vampiric Kado Thorne, who arrived during Fortnitemares, was guarding the time machine displaying a mysterious date. Fortnite sleuths discovered that date is the exact time when Chapter 1 began. This time machine has somehow made its way to Frenzy Fields and has brought with it some recognizable relics from previous seasons.

These fast-food icons from the Chapter 1 map are a massive teaser hinting at the possible return of Tomato Town, Greasy Grove, and even Paradise Palms. Epic Games finally posted “Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1… see you soon 11.3.2023 #FortniteOG”.

According to an X/Twitter user well-known for Fortnite leaks and news, @ShiinaBR, the new map will be a mix of old and new POIs. Others suggest the whole map will be entirely Chapter 1. Until we get more leaks or confirmations from Epic, we can only assume the former is true.

