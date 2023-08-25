Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Map: All Changes, New Named Locations & POIs

It is weird that these buildings have a lot of windows considering that vampires built them.

An eclipse has settled over the island, and the wilds have quieted. For the first time in this chapter, an enemy faction has been taking over, and their vampiric presence has changed the map. All new island changes can occasionally prove to be a little overwhelming, but we’ve explored to help you find your way around. In our travels, we have visited all named locations and POIs to let you keep track of the best new spots.

All Chapter 4 Season 4 Map Changes

As said, an eclipse covered the island before the new chapter, allowing a new gang of vampire enemies to take root on the island. This faction has built villainous lairs for players to infiltrate and loot. As the gang is comprised of vampires, it means the island is now dangerous at nighttime when they can thrive.

The Citadel and Lonely Labs are now gone, having been replaced by two new named locations. Interestingly, the new locations cover three corners of the map but have left the MEGA City biome completely alone.

New Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Named Locations

There are three new named locations in Chapter 4 Season 4, and each looks like a modern (and expensive) mansion. However, they are all hiding secrets while providing cover for the vampires to survive.

Eclipsed Estate

As Eclipsed Estate entirely took over the land that used to belong to The Citadel, there’s a good bit of space to explore. Considering The Citadel remained a rather popular landing location, players might want to avoid its replacement if they aren’t looking to get into any fights immediately.

The same issue remains from The Citadel, where the surrounding water makes escape a very risky endeavor.

Relentless Retreat

If you’ve been curious about the definite lack of beaches around the chapter 4 map, that has certainly changed with the new season. While two new named location includes sandy beaches, Relentless Retreat is the larger of the two.

As this location carved out an entire crescent moon shape, there is plenty of beach to explore. However, that is also dangerous, considering this area is incredibly open. It’s wise to avoid the deep water in the middle because there are great sniper spots from nearby roofs.

Sanguine Suites

This sprawling complex is a great place to end up, but maybe not the best drop. Out of all the new locations, this one is certainly the biggest, offering tons of room to explore.

However, that is also a curse, as the more players it draws in means constant fights as you explore room to room, lessening the amount of loot. This is a great area to visit later in a match and a nice final circle location. Even with that, it’s not the best drop spot.

New Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 POIs

Relentless Retreat House

While a lot of players might focus on the main building of Relentless Retreat, this other house on the eastern side might not see the same number of players. This provides great cover in an otherwise busy area and is a good source of loot.

Eclipsed Estate Building

As you can certainly expect Eclipsed Estate to see some action, it can’t hurt to have some notable cover in the event someone tries to land on you. This security outpost building can easily provide a decent amount of cover. The added bonus of a chest or more inside makes it an important place to keep in mind when exploring.

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 map has definitely seen fewer changes than previous maps, but there are still plenty of new experiences. Whether you are someone who wants to hot drop in the most populated areas or one of the players who prefers to avoid those spots, there is somewhere for you.