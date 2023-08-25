All Vaulted, Unvaulted & New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Might have to once again find a new favorite.

Every new season means a largely different arsenal of weapons to collect. While this usually also results in favorites being vaulted, the chance to try something new is always fun. The group of available weapons also changes over the course of a season, so it can be difficult to keep track. For that reason, we have gathered a comprehensive list of all the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weaponry in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

All New Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Weapons

There are actually six new weapons for players to collect, but only three of those can be considered traditional weaponry.

The three new guns (in order from the image above) are the Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, Scoped Burst SMG, and Twin-Mag AR. If you remember the Twin-Mag SMG from Chapter 4 Season 1, this will be a suitable new version.

As for the non-traditional weaponry, players can find the Rocket Ram to help smash through player structures. There’s also the Business Turret if you need a little extra cover fire. If you’re someone who loves throwables, the new Shock Grenade will definitely keep the enemies at bay.

All Vaulted Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Weapons

In a move that shouldn’t surprise players, the eternally overpowered Drum Shotgun has once again been vaulted. Something that should come as a surprise, however, is that grenades have been vaulted. This is likely in response to the new Shock Grenade, but it’s a pretty big change.

For the full list of weapons you won’t be able to find:

Drum Shotgun

Explosive Repeater Rifle

Flapjack Rifle

Grenades

Havoc Pump Shotgun

Kinetic Boomerang

Lever Action Shotgun

MK-Alpha Assault Rifle

Mammoth Pistol

Submachine Gun

Tactical Pistol

Wildwasps

All Unvaulted Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Weapons

As far as normal weaponry goes, players can once again find Remote Explosives, the Suppressed Pistol, and the Suppressed Sniper Rifle. We use the phrase “normal weaponry” as the start of this season also saw the re-release of several classic Mythic weapons.

All Unvaulted Mythic Weapons

Seven Mythic weapons have returned to give players some extra firepower.

Midas’ Drum Gun

TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow

Kit’s Charge Shotgun

Kit’s Shockwave Launcher

Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun

The Foundation’s MK-Seven AR

Gunnar’s Stinger SMG

Even if one of your main picks has been vaulted for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, hopefully, you’ll find a suitable replacement. We’ll keep this guide updated throughout the season so you always know what’s on the ground.