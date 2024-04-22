dice dreams feature
Dice Dreams Free Rolls (April 22, 2024)

Get more rolls for free and build your kingdom
In Dice Dreams you must rebuild your kingdom by spending coins on upgrades for your buildings and getting other rewards to attack or steal from other players. Dice rolls are essential to progressing in Dice Dreams, so if you’re looking for a way to boost your gameplay, we have what you need. Read on to find out how to get free rolls in Dice Dreams.

Latest Dice Dreams Free Rolls

The more dice rolls you have, the more you can play, and the more you play the faster you can rebuild the kingdom! If you need free dice roll boosts then open this guide on your mobile device and click each link to claim your free rolls:

More Ways to Clam Free Rolls

The more dice rolls you have, the more rewards you can get as you try to rebuild each kingdom. Use your rewards to battle friends and progress as far as you can but soon you run out of rolls! You can get more rolls by trying any of the following features:

  • Spend coins on rebuilding sections of the kingdom and leveling up
  • Play with friends
  • Connect your Facebook account
  • Get involved with new events or promotions
  • Visit the Dice Dreams shop if you want to spend money on a bundle

Come back to Twinfinite every day to check for new Dice Dreams free rolls and other bonuses. For more mobile game fun, why not check out how to get free dice for Monopoly Go or Coin Master? We also have the latest codes for games such as Solo Levelling Arise and Beyond Warrior Idle RPG.

Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.