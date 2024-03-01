Beyond Warrior Idle RPG Codes (March 2024)

After some Beyond Warrior Idle RPG codes? This mobile gacha RPG recently launched on Android but still awaits an iOS release. Regardless, it has already amassed a huge fanbase, with plenty of codes out there to redeem as well. Let’s take a look at them all!

Recommended Videos

All Beyond Warrior Idle RPG Codes

Beyond Warrior Idle RPG Codes (Active)

happywarrior : Gold x200 and Silver Compass x3

: Gold x200 and Silver Compass x3 lanterngo

Beyond Warrior Idle RPG Codes (Expired)

SpringFest

BlessCode

lovebeyondwarrior

SpringWish

JoyBless

redenvelope

Luckyinnewyear

LunarCheer

Newyearsevego

FortuneGift

swordsmangift

luckymon

How to Redeem Codes in Beyond Warrior Idle RPG

Image Source: Loongcheer Games

The redemption process in Beyond Warrior Idle RPG is very easy. Of course, do remember that the game isn’t on iOS yet, so only Android players can do it.

Download Beyond Warrior Idle RPG from the Google Play Store.

Create your character and play through until the AFK mechanic begins.

Tap your character’s profile icon on the top-left of the screen.

Tap Redemption Codes, which brings up a text box.

Paste a code from our list into that text box and hit Confirm.

How Do You Get More Beyond Warrior Idle RPG Codes?

The best place to look out for more coupons is the Beyond Warrior Idle RPG Facebook page. Each time there’s a new update or in-game event, the devs share a code on this page. Even better, they reveal when each code is set to expire, so you know how long you’ve got left.

On top of that, there’s a Discord server to join, with a dedicated codes channel. It’ll tell you every available freebie and what it unlocks, so switch on notifications for the channel.

Why Are My Beyond Warrior Idle RPG Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to use a coupon but keep getting an error, it has probably expired. Codes in this game only tend to remain active for a few weeks. If you’re late to one, there’s every chance the devs have already switched it out of rotation.

Failing that, ensure that you’re pasting in the Beyond Warrior Idle RPG coupon exactly as you see in our list. Codes for most mobile games are case-sensitive and very specific with formatting, so don’t slip up with an errant space!

What is Beyond Warrior Idle RPG?

Idle RPGs are all the rage right now, and Beyond Warrior Idle RPG follows that blueprint. Akin to games like Pixel Overlord and Soul Strike, you sit and watch as combat plays out on screen. Instead, your focus is on spending resources to upgrade your stats and unlock new abilities.

That’s all for this guide! For more mobile freebies, be sure to redeem the latest Whiteout Survival codes and Pop Bubbles for UGC codes. We’ve also got a handy Infinite Craft combinations list.