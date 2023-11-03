All ATK Locations in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5

The nostalgia is hitting hard in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5! This new season brings the old Chapter 1 map along with a bunch of cool classic items like Shopping Karts and the All-Terrain Kart. These golf kart looking vehicles are speedy little fun vehicles, and you will want to jump into one ASAP! Find out here where to find ATKs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Where to Find ATKs in Fortnite OG

All-Terrain Karts can be found at almost every named location in Fortnite OG. This means you can jump into a kart with your squad at the following places:

Lucky Landing

Flush Factory

Paradise Palms

Shifty Shafts

Greasy Grove

Tilted Towers

Fatal Fields

Retail Row

Snobby Shores

Pleasant Park

Lazy Links

Tomato Town

If you want to be guaranteed to find at least one ATK, then head over to Lazy Links. These ATKs are basically golf karts they take pride of place at this Fortnite golf course. We found at least 4 all-terrain karts there on our last visit.

You can also find all-terrain karts at some of the unnamed locations and landmarks, but you are much more likely to find them at more popular named places. There are also some in and around the racetrack north of Paradise Palms if you fancy racing your friends.

How to Use the ATKs in Fortnite OG

The controls for driving the ATKs are pretty much like driving cars last season. Your basic controls for Xbox, PlayStation and PC are:

Forward : RT/R2/W

: RT/R2/W Brake/Reverse : LT/L2/A

: LT/L2/A Left : Left Thumbstick/S

: Left Thumbstick/S Right : Left Thumbstick/D

: Left Thumbstick/D Powerslide : LB/L1/Space

: LB/L1/Space Switch Seat : Right Thumb Click/L Control

: Right Thumb Click/L Control Exit (Hold): X/Square/E

You can even turn the radio on or off, or change the station. The fuel doesn’t run out this season though, as we are back to the OG feature of having no gas stations and and don’t need to worry about fuel whatsoever!

That wraps up our guide covering where to find every ATK in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5. For more hints and tips on what you can do this new Fortnite season, check out our guide on how much XP you need for every level.