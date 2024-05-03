Solo Leveling Arise Full Release Time Countdown

Solo Leveling Arise is an upcoming Gacha game inspired by the popular Webtoon series Solo Leveling. If you can’t wait to play this game, you can check out this guide to learn the full release time.

Solo Leveling Arise Full Release Time

Solo Leveling Arise will be fully released on May 8, 2024. The developer has not specified the release time, so it’ll likely be out at midnight at the local time.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 4 : 0 4 : 1 1 : 4 6

⭐ D-20! Confirmed Global Release on May 8th ⭐



📢 The news everyone has been waiting for!!



Thanks to your tremendous support,

the global release is just around the corner!



Pre-register now before the official launch

and start leveling up with abundant rewards. 💗… pic.twitter.com/sB4WgkKqEl — Solo Leveling:ARISE | Official Page (@Sololv_ARISE_GL) April 18, 2024

I highly recommend pre-registering if you plan to play Solo Leveling Arise. Although the game is also available on PC, you will get special rewards if you pre-register on Google Play and App Store.

Sung Jinwoo Chic Black Suit Costume

Legendary Level Artifact Sets

Mana Power Crystal for each attribute x2

Gold x100,000

Besides that, you can also get a bonus reward if you give your email address for pre-registration. Yoo Jinho is an SR Tank unit with a Light element. Although he is not the best character in Solo Leveling Arise, he can be quite useful in the early parts of the game. Remember to claim your pre-registration rewards as soon as possible since they will only last 30 days.

You can also check out Solo Leveling Arise’s official X account while you wait for the release time. Besides sharing updates about the game, the developer also holds web events, such as Love Leveling Screenshot. You need to follow the account and share a screenshot of your pre-registration.

They will announce the winners on May 7, and the developer will reach out via DM. Please note that private accounts cannot participate in this web event.

That’s everything you need to know about Solo Leveling Arise’s full release time. If you want to know which character is a must-pull, you can read our ranking on the best hunter. We’ve also got a weapons tier list to check out.

