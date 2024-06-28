Dandy’s World Codes (June 2024)

Redeeming Dandy’s World codes is a great way to get a head-start in this FNAF-inspired Roblox game. You team up with friends or other players in the lobby to survive a mall plagued by evil cartoon characters, spending Ichor on upgrades as you go. In this guide, we’ll look at all the active codes you can redeem.

All Dandy’s World Codes

Dandy’s World Codes (Active)

ICHOR: 50 Ichor

Dandy’s World Codes (Expired)

ONETHOUSAND: 50 Ichor

How to Redeem Codes in Dandy’s World

Fortunately, it’s incredibly straightforward to make use of these Dandy’s World coupons. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Dandy’s World from the Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, tap the Use Code button.

Paste in a code from our list and press the green Use button.

Check your inventory in the bottom-left to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Dandy’s World Codes?

The first place to check for new coupons is the Dandy’s World Discord server. Once you’ve joined, be sure to verify your account via Bloxlink. From there you have access to all of its channels, but it’s the ‘announcements’ one to look out for. Every time a code lands alongside a patch, it’s listed here – alongside the date it’ll expire.

We’d also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play Dandy’s World. We’ll do the busywork and constantly check for new codes, saving you from trawling through chat logs to get your next freebie.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the most likely scenario is that the code in question has expired. This is very common on Roblox, where codes tend to have a short shelf-life. Fortunately, on the Discord they list the expiration date alongside code drops, so you’ll always know how long you have.

Alongside that, double-check that you’re typing the code in with all the specific formatting seen on our list. If there’s even the slightest problem with capitalization, numbers, and spacing. To make it easier, you can just copy and paste codes directly from our list.

