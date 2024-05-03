Gray Zone Warfare has a game loop where you’re incentivized to make money however you can to keep yourself geared enough to take on the game’s many PvE and PvP battles. So, in this guide, we’re going to break down the best ways to earn money in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to Earn Money in Gray Zone Warfare

First and foremost, Gray Zone Warfare has been designed to greatly reward players who participate in the completion of the game’s 150 tasks. From those, you will earn your biggest payouts, often in the thousands of U.S. dollars. That payment also comes with useful items, meds, bags, armor, and weapons. Doing tasks is something everyone should focus on to continually earn money in Gray Zone Warfare.

Image Source: MADFINGER Games via Twinfinite

From there, earning money is as simple as finding loot and selling them to the appropriate vendor. The trick is knowing what’s worth the most when you’re selling. The game doesn’t have those high-value items whose use is mainly their monetary worth. In my experience, what you’re going to want to sell in order are:

Guns > Body Armor+Helmets > Sidearms > Tactical Rigs > Gun Attachments > Ammo+Magazines > Medical Supplies > Food+Water

Guns and Sidearms are by far the most lucrative options outside of completing tasks in Gray Zone Warfare. Just be sure you’re always using a backpack that’s large enough to carry another primary gun. Body armor and helmets will also net you lots of extra cash, especially if said body armor is a higher tier with better protective properties. This is even more true when MADFINGER expands the loot pool in the coming patches.

That said, to better illustrate just how much you get from completing tasks in Gray Zone Warfare, I geared myself out twice with thousands worth of weapons, gear, ammo, meds, etc. I then proceeded to die attempting to complete a task, as I’m far from skilled, and then completed the task on my next run out with only a pistol in hand. The money from that task made up for more than I lost and then some.

I hope this knowledge serves you well as you explore, complete tasks, and acquire loot. For more like this, discover this game’s best settings.

