Best Settings for Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare just launched in early access, and in a lot of ways it shows – but it shows the most in its performance. So today, we’re diving into what the absolute best settings are for Gray Zone Warfare.

Best Gray Zone Warfare Performance Settings

Gray Zone Warfare is a realistic tactical military extraction shooter running on Unreal Engine 5. The game also takes place on a large 41-kilometer squared map of lush jungles, military sites, villages, and underground bunkers. The developers have made sure to take advantage of a lot of Unreal Engine 5’s latest tech like Nanite and Lumen that helps deliver a ridiculously good-looking game.

While the game itself is drop-dead gorgeous across all quality setting presets, Gray Zone Warfare will certainly test your system hardware. Don’t fret though, Gray Zeon Warfare offers a fair amount of graphical options to help scale performance. Below you will find my average framerates across the Epic, High, Medium, and Low-quality presets while in-game, overlooking the exit of my faction’s base toward the first village from a high vantage point:

Epic-High-Medium-Low

106 – 113 – 120 – 124 – frames per second with DLSS (Balanced) and Frame Gen on.

70 – 78 – 82 – 85 – frames per second with just DLSS (Balanced).

45 – 49 – 54 – 57 – frames per second with DLSS OFF and just native resolution.

Image Source: MADFINGER Games via Twinfinite

Your performance will vary, but the above should give you a good idea of the kind of performance you can expect from moment to moment given the quality setting presets you choose with and without DLSS. It is important to note that I play at 3440 x 1440 resolution. If you’re playing at regular 1440p or 1080p, you can expect your framerates to be relatively higher if your PC is like mine. Speaking of, my gaming desktop has a Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, 4070 Super GPU, and 32GB RAM at 6000mhz.

Other Settings to Change

So if your PC is comparable, you can expect the above framerates, or higher, especially if you’re on a lower resolution, which is likely. You will also notice that each individual setting has a small performance hit as you scale them up. The biggest settings I found worth changing the most were shadows, global illumination, foliage, and post-processing.

In terms of maximizing performance, you’ll want every setting on Low with DLSS on balanced or performance. DLSS’s ultra performance turns the game into fuzzy soup. Don’t use it unless you absolutely need a higher framerate. The developers are also constantly working on performance issues, much like the developers are doing with No Rest for the Wicked.

