Death in Gray Zone Warfare is a pretty big deal. The hardcore squad-based FPS has a range of ailments and status effects you can suffer from when shot, but death is an even more dangerous predicament. In this guide, we’ll explain how to revive in Gray Zone Warfare so you’ve always got a full squad.

How to Revive Gray Zone Warfare Teammates

The only time you’ll need to revive a teammate in Gray Zone Warfare is when they’re in a coma. This status lasts for two minutes before they bleed out and die. In this period, you need to use a combination of Tourniquets, Surgery Kits, and Blood Bags to heal them.

As such, it’s certainly not as straightfirward as the revive method in other FPS games. Unlike holding a button in Call of Duty or using defibrilators in Battlefield, you need each piece of medical equipment for a different reason.

First of all, apply a Tourniquet from your MFAK (the game’s inventory) to the downed soldier. This will apply pressure onto the wound, helping stem the flow of blood.

Next, you need to use a Surgery Kit. This heals damage to limbs, helping restore the afflicted teammate’s HP so they can ultimately be revived. Lastly, use Blood Bags to account for any lost blood. The countdown should end and your teammate will re-emerge on the battlefield.

Since reviving is such a long process in Gray Zone Warfare, note that you won’t always be able to save a teammate in time. If that happens, they’ll respawn at your squad’s base camp and have to trek back to your location.

