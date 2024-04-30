How to Fix Gray Zone Warfare Server Capacity Errors

Gray Zone Warfare is now available in early access, and the game has proven exceedingly popular. Unfortunately, that means that many players have been unable to get into the game. Here’s all you need to know about fixing the Gray Zone Warfare Server Capacity Issues.

Recommended Videos

What to Do to Fix Gray Zone Warfare Server Capacity Issues

The server capacity issues are preventing players in Europe, Asia, and Australia from accessing the game. Quite simply, the servers aren’t able to keep up with the demand, and that’s preventing players from these regions from accessing the game.

Speaking on Discord, MADFINGER Games community manager DevilDogGamer stated “We are aware of the server capacity issues in the Asia and Australia regions and are currently working to bring up more servers.”

Unfortunately, there isn’t a workaround available at present, so affected players simply need to be patient. While the developers are working on the issue, they can also simply try again later, as space may have opened up.

Image Source: MADFINGER Games via IGDB

Players experiencing issues in Europe are in a better position, however. DevilDogGamer has stated that playing on the Europe West server can help them access the game if they’re experiencing high queue times.

It’s clear that MADFINGER Games are working hard to bring Gray Zone Warfare to as many people as possible. To this end, DevilDogGamer also stated that they will be opening a new server based in South Africa due to popular demand.

It’s worth noting that the game’s anti-cheat system is also causing problems with logging in. MADFINGER are working with their anti-cheat provider to address this issue as soon as possible.

Any announcements regarding server capacity, or anything else regarding the game, can be found on the Gray Zone Warfare Discord server. You can find out more about the game, including the Early Access, right here at Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more