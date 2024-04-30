Soldiers running through a market in Gray Zone Warfare.
Image Source: Madfinger Games
Does Gray Zone Warfare Have Anti-Cheat?

No cheaters allowed!
Players excited to dive into the new realistic FPS may want to know the status of Gray Zone Warfare anti-cheat. Almost all multiplayer games have it nowadays, but it can make a huge difference in skill-focused game where the margins are very fine. Let’s look at how anti-cheat works in Gray Zone Warfare, so you know what to expect when dropping in.

How Does Gray Zone Warfare Anti-Cheat Work?

As per discussions on the game’s Steam forums, Gray Zone Warfare uses Easy Anti-Cheat to monitor players and their activity. This is a common service also used in games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, so it should prove fairly reliable in Gray Zone Warfare.

However, quite a few forum members have voiced their concerns about hackers easily bypassing Easy Anti-Cheat. As such, while there is an anti-cheat function in the game, it may not be completely flawless. Especially in this opening period of early access, don’t be surprised if you run into a few cheaters here and there. That said, since there are 48 players in the game’s huge open maps, it shouldn’t be a particularly common occurrence.

Soldiers walking through a dark warehouse in Gray Zone Warfare.
Image Source: Madfinger Games

If you want to learn more about how the devs are combatting cheaters, we recommend joining the game’s Discord server. Once you’re in, you can create a ticket in the ‘support’ channel or ‘report-a-bug’, to help stamp out any bad actors.

Remember that since the game is in early access, the devs could always change providers if things aren’t working. Nothing is fixed yet, so by the time an official release arrives, anti-cheat could look very different in-game.

For more on the game, check out how to get into the Gray Zone Warfare early access beta. We’ve also got a release time countdown so you can dive in as soon as the game launches.

