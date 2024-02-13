Clubs might be gone, but you can continue to represent yours.

As Clubs have been entirely removed, any markers related to them have been scrapped. However, they have implemented a way to give yourself the same identifier as you had with your Club, simply called Tags.

Recommended Videos

Considering the game doesn’t tell you anything about this, here is how to change your Tag in Apex Legends.

Where to Find & Change Your Tag in Apex Legends

The first thing you’ll likely notice in Season 20 is that the Club tab is completely gone, without anything to replace it. So if you want to find your Tag area, you’ll first need to open your Friends menu. You can do this by pressing the associated key/button (R3/right stick on PlayStation/Xbox) or opening the menu using the icon in the bottom right of your Play screen.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

You’ll find Tag on the left side under your current party information.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Clicking on it will bring you into a text box to type in your chosen Tag and then press Change to finalize it.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

For some reason, they have to be three or four characters, which feels somewhat limiting that you can’t go with something a little more simple. However, this is probably because the infrastructure for Tags is already set just as it was for Clubs, so it is locked in. On the bright side, these are no longer exclusive, so you can pick whatever you want, even if it was previously taken.

The profanity filter seems to be on the strict side, so entering what you want might require adjustment.

This is everything you need to know regarding changing your Tag in Apex Legends. If you want to go a step further and change your whole name in Apex, we can also help you with that.