Apex Legends Season 20 Patch Notes – Everything New

Season 20 of Apex Legends is shaping up to be one of the biggest in recent history, with massive changes to gameplay and legends. If you took a break a few seasons back, this is looking like the right season to jump back in. We have all the information you might possibly want so you can keep track of the changes and patch notes in Apex Legends Season 20.

Everything New In Apex Legends Season 20 Explained

Though we don’t yet have the full patch notes, Respawn Entertainment has released an overview of the new stuff coming that has been leaked and rumored for the last few weeks. We expect the patch notes to hit around Feb. 12, so keep an eye out here for those. In the meantime, we have a breakdown of the new features hitting the game that you’ll want to keep in mind.

Unlocked Legends For New/Returning Players

A certain group of six legends will be unlocked for anyone who doesn’t have them. These legends will have their own group of challenges for players to complete with the ultimate reward of unlocking them for free. Completing this challenges can also award players with the Top Tier Flatline Reactive Legendary Skin, which is a re-skin of the battle pass completion reward from several season ago.

New Mixtape Map

Thunderdome may have been removed from Kings Canyon a while ago, but it lives on in mixtape starting in season 20. This map will exist across every mixtape game type, so you don’t have to miss out if you happen to get into a Control game at the wrong time.

It does sound like Thunderdome is a one size fits all map, and there isn’t any adjustment between modes. This is a good and bad thing, as that means it will be a rather tight space, because no other Control maps are easily interchangeable as TDM/Gun Run locations. Though, there will be some hectic fighting right off the bat.

It is also rumored that Season 20 will include new game modes, so there might be new things for mixtape that also utilize Thunderdome.

Armor Removal & Changes

Every tier of armor has been removed from the game’s loot pool. Every player will get their own white armor upon starting, and must evolve it from there. By the sounds of it, it won’t even be lootable from death boxes, so the armor you start with is all you get. The best news is that this prevents you from getting landed on and someone else happens to nab purple before you can. The removal of gold armor is a decent loss, but I think this will massively improve fights.

EVO Harvesters & Caches

Dealing damage is also no longer the only way to evolve your armor either. The map includes EVO Harvesters that sound similar to Crafting Material Harvesters, that can give points toward your armor when used. Special items called EVO Caches seem to potentially spawn on care packages and give a whole armor level once picked up.

On top of that, there are new actions in game that give points toward your armor that is split into individual or team accomplished things.

The Apex Legends site gives the breakdown as:

Personal Gains Damage Knocks and Knock Assists Knocks against a legend of higher level will net an underdog XP bonus Finishers EVO Cache (Care Packages, Vaults etc.)

Team Gains Squad Wipes Revives Respawns Class Interactions (Survey Beacons, Ring Consoles, etc.) World Interactions (Wildlife, Trials Completions, etc.) EVO Harvesters



Legend Perks

The new forced armor evolutions come with a major bonus in the form of perks for each legend. At second and third armor tiers (blue and purple) you can pick from two choices to enhance your legend. The coolest possibility floating around is that Mad Maggie’s ultimate ball will explode into an X-shape of Thermite. They aren’t all quite so impactful, as a Newcastle perk supposedly just gives his shield more health.

Plenty of unsubstantiated perk rumors are popping up, so we likely won’t know for sure until they are all revealed in the full patch notes.

Keep in mind that these perks only function in battle royale modes and mixtape will work as it always has. There’s a chance this could change in the future, but for now, perks are mode-specific.

Ranked Adjustments

The devs have somewhat reverted ranked back to how it worked several seasons ago. The weight on placement has been lifted and eliminations have returned to being the biggest RP gains. These also scale up by placement, so the two will work hand in hand rather than making you focus on only one.

This change also brings back the RP entry cost when you reach certain ranks, starting at 20 RP per game once you are silver rank.

If you consistently earn top 5s, you will be given an RP bonus while your streak lasts. It caps at 40 RP at five matches and above, but still helps with those who get close but never win.

2 match streak: +10 RP

3 match streak: +20 RP

4 match streak: +30 RP

5+ match streak: +40 RP

You also get a 50% bonus on RP earned when eliminating or assisting in eliminating a player of a higher rank that you.

Overall, this is a great set of ranked adjustments to keep your RP up and get you climbing the ranks in this season.

No More Clubs

Say goodbye to your Clubs, everybody, as they are being entirely removed. This was rumored near the end of season 19 when leaked screenshots from the Final Fantasy event didn’t have the Club tab at all.

Though Clubs will be gone, the game will instead shift to what Call of Duty has been doing since the original Modern Warfare, and just let players create “Tags.” These will be three or four characters long and can be changed whenever you want. On the bright side, if you were late to the game and a preexisting club took your desired Tag, you can now take it back.

There is just as much chance that everything we currently know about Apex Legends Season 20 isn’t even the half of it, considering we don’t have the patch notes yet. How do you feel about some of these changes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.