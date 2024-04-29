Tactical shooter Gray Zone Warfare has drawn attention for some time. The FPS has a big focus on realism, and luckily fans don’t have long to wait before they get their hands on the game. Here’s the Gray Zone Warfare Early Access Release Time Countdown.

Gray Zone Warfare Early Access Release Time

Gray Zone Warfare’s early access will be released on April 30 at 9am ET/6am PT, with four editions available.

The standard edition includes the base content.

includes the base content. The tactical edition upgrades the size of your locker to 10×35, as well as a host of bonus gear including grenades, an assault rifle, and a ballistic vest to help you take your first steps into the game.

upgrades the size of your locker to 10×35, as well as a host of bonus gear including grenades, an assault rifle, and a ballistic vest to help you take your first steps into the game. The elite edition further increases the locker size to 10×45, as well as increasing the size of the secure lock box to 3×2. In addition to all the gear available in the standard and tactical tiers, this edition offers additional gear and add-ons.

further increases the locker size to 10×45, as well as increasing the size of the secure lock box to 3×2. In addition to all the gear available in the standard and tactical tiers, this edition offers additional gear and add-ons. The supporter edition offers everything in the lower tiers, as well as further increasing the locker and lock box sizes. Players who’ve chosen this tier will also receive unique cosmetic items, as well as even more gear and consumables.

Playing the Money Game

Gray Zone Warfare is being called an alternative to Escape From Tarkov, due to the recent controversy surrounding the latter. A new $250 Unheard Edition for the latter was announced last week, which introduces an exclusive PVE game mode. This contradicts earlier promises that the Edge of Darkness edition would include all future DLC.

Gray Zone Warfare hopes to reinvent the extraction shooter genre, and early impressions are positive. Notably, the developers are seemingly keen to implement feedback from the community to ensure the smoothest possible experience for players when the game releases. Will it live up to the hype? Well, we don’t have long until we find out.

