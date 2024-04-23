How to Get Gray Zone Warfare Key for Early Access Beta

Gray Zone Warfare is the latest first person shooter that looks to reinvent the extraction shooter genre. As one of the better-looking titles inspired by Tarkov, everyone and their mother is trying to get into the current closed beta testing. Here is how you can get a key for Gray Zone Warfare’s Early Access Beta.

How to Get Gray Zone Warfare Beta Access

While the shooter is releasing later this year, there are still beta tests to enjoy between now and then. During these tests, the developers have stated they will be working closely with the community to implement feedback by tackling player reports or bug findings. However, it’s clear the developers are currently working on advertising the game while it is in limited closed access. They are only allowing content creators and streamers to play.

One of the only ways to get into this testing phase is to watch content creators streaming it on Twitch. Then, you have to hope that they do a key giveaway and you win it. I for one am not going to be doing that. Sadly, there’s no way the devs have given these streamers enough keys to give out to thousands of fans.

Beyond that, there is one more method, which may be a bit more successful. You can hop on the Gray Zone Warfare Discord channel and fill out one of the giveaway forms. The devs and mods occasionally post in the announcements channel. For example, there is a poll for sharing your gaming experiences that you can fill out right now. Then, two winners will be chosen on April 24th. Each winner gets one key, letting them play instantly.

Past that, the only other method of getting access at the time of this writing is signing up for the content creator role on their Discord. Unfortunately, if you don’t have a sizeable following, you’re unlikely to be chosen for that role, which means no key. Nope, your best bet is to go to the Gray Zone Warfare website and apply for a beta signup.

