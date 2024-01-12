10 Shooters & FPS Games Releasing in 2024 You Should Have On Your Radar

Gear up for a list of adrenaline-packed gaming experiences as we dive into the world of first-person shooters set to dominate the new year! There are tons of FPS games releasing in 2024, but this list will only be covering the best of the best.

From futuristic warfare to classic battlefields, this year’s lineup boasts an array of shooters and FPS games that promise to deliver unparalleled thrills. Stay on the edge of your seat as we unveil the top must-have titles that will undoubtedly redefine the genre in 2024!

ALARA Prime

Step into the intense battlegrounds of ALARA Prime, a cutting-edge tactical first-person shooter that pits teams of four against each other in a thrilling 4v4v4 format! With an array of diverse classes to choose from, an entire arsenal of gadgets, and numerous teams to go up against at once, players will have to watch their backs as they navigate through the game’s numerous interactable environments.

ALARA Prime will be free-to-play and is set to release on PC sometime in 2024. Being a free online multiplayer, you won’t even have to worry about breaking out your wallet for this shooter; just having an internet connection and a computer will be more than enough!

Graven (Full Release)

Prepare to be immersed in the haunting world of Graven, an eagerly anticipated dark fantasy first-person shooter. Developed by Slipgate Ironworks, Graven promises players an immersive journey through a realm of medieval fantasy elements, nostalgic late-90s aesthetics, and what Slipgate Ironworks likes to call “Eldritch perversions”.

Graven was originally released for early access back in 2021, but it’s finally getting its full release in 2024! With its atmospheric design and innovative gameplay, this upcoming title is set to redefine the boundaries of the first-person shooter genre, offering players a unique and thrilling experience in the realm of dark fantasy.

ASSAULT SECTOR

You’d better believe that a game with a name like “ASSAULT SECTOR” is going to be one of the greatest FPS games releasing in 2024. ASSAULT SECTOR (yes, its name is in all caps) is a PvP arena shooter that was designed with old-school FPS games in mind; it’s got all of the classic shooter mechanics you know and love with all the modern graphics and gameplay!

Even the game’s developers described ASSAULT SECTOR as “a throwback to a golden-era of classic FPS Games”, so if you’re a veteran of the genre, you’ll probably fall head over heels for this game. ASSAULT SECTOR doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s expected to be released sometime this year.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is, by far, one of the most highly anticipated FPS games releasing in 2024. This game really has it all: a wicked arsenal of insane weapons, a vast array of nasty mutants to use for target practice, and an atmosphere so thick you could cut it with a knife — what’s not to love??

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the next-gen sequel to the immensely popular video game franchise developed by GSC Game World. In addition to its shooter gameplay and FPS mechanics, this game boasts multiple endings, a non-linear narrative, an open-world design, official mod support, and more!

Gray Zone Warfare

If you’re a major fan of FPS games, then Gray Zone Warfare is probably already at the top of your wishlist. This game is an immersive shooter with an extreme focus on realism. If you’ve ever felt like the vast majority of FPS games out there are just too cheesy for their own good, then you’ve found your perfect match with Gray Zone Warfare!

Gray Zone Warfare allows players to fight against fellow human operators or intelligent AI-controlled enemies. Players can enlist in a private military company and explore a sprawling open-world environment either solo or with a squad; whether you like playing single-player or with a group, Gray Zone Warfare has you covered.

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core (Early Access)

Embark on a thrilling cooperative adventure with Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, a first-person shooter designed for 1-4 players! This game is bound to be a banger for Deep Rock Galactic fans and FPS lovers alike.

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core features 100% destructible environments and endless procedurally-generated caves, meaning there’s no limit to the amount of destruction and untold chaos that players can cause. This game will officially be available via early access on Steam in November 2024. If you want to experience one of the greatest FPS games releasing in 2024, if not ever, then you seriously need to add this one to your wishlist.

Payday 3: Fear and Greed (DLC)

Many fans of the Payday game series likely remember Payday 3’s release back in 2023, but what they might not know is that it’s getting a brand-new DLC, Fear and Greed, in 2024. In fact, Fear and Greed is actually only one of a few DLCs that’ll be dropping in 2024, but it’s definitely the most highly-anticipated out of all of them.

Not much is known yet about the Fear and Greed DLC, other than that it’s going to be the biggest and baddest Payday 3 DLC yet. It’s not expected to be released until the tail end of 2024, but if the rumors are to be believed, it’s going to be well worth the wait!

The Burst

Gear up for an adrenaline-fueled virtual reality experience with The Burst, an intense high-speed VR shooter that puts you in the boots of a spec ops operative! This VR shooter promises fast-paced action as you navigate through its immersive world, tackling challenges and adversaries with precision and firepower.

The Burst is set to be released right in the middle of 2024 and will be available exclusively on the Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR. This may come as a bummer to non-VR players, but that just means there’s never been a better time to start getting into VR!

Robobeat

Get ready to unleash a rhythm-infused frenzy in Robobeat, a PC shooter that’s all set to redefine the FPS genre! Players must take on the role of Ace, a flashy bounty hunter on a heart-pounding mission to capture a rogue robot in his ever-shifting lair. With adrenaline-pumping gameplay, use your shooting skills to wall run, slide, and shoot to the game’s electrifying beat!

If you’re stuck in a first-person shooter rut and are tired of seeing the same old concepts rehashed over and over again, then you seriously need to consider giving Robobeat a shot (pun intended)! Robobeat is the perfect marriage between rhythm and FPS; if this game doesn’t reignite your love for shooters, then nothing will.

We’re ending this list off with a big, smelly bang with Anger Foot! Anger Foot is a fast-paced FPS game that promises a pulse-pounding experience of kicking doors, kicking ass, and kicking your enemies to the curb.

Anger Foot feels like a caffeine and Ritalin-induced fever dream where the only things deadlier than the heels of your boots are the guns in your hands; kicking ass, taking names, and spitting bullets has never been so weird and exhilarating! Seriously though, Anger Foot is shaping up to be one of the most unique FPS games releasing in 2024. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind title!

