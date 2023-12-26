Top 10 Best Games About Mexico – Games Set in Mexico, Ranked

Dive headfirst into the heart of Mexico without leaving your gaming chair! In this roundup of the best games set in Mexico, we’ve curated a plethora of digital delights that capture the essence of this vibrant and breathtaking country.

From thrilling adventures amidst ancient ruins to sizzling street races through bustling cities, these games about Mexico offer a virtual tour like no other. So, grab your controller and prepare to make your way through pixelated landscapes and cultural wonders with our handpicked selection that brings the spirit of Mexico straight to your screen!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

Image Source: Infinity Ward via IGDB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) serves as the sequel to the 2019 reboot of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game. This game has players traveling to a variety of locations, the most substantial of which is the fictional city of Las Almas, Mexico.

Las Almas is an area in which many players will spend a significant portion of the game, mostly due to the large number of campaigns that take place there. Not much significance is actually placed on the design of the location itself, since the game focuses more on its FPS gameplay mechanics than its worldbuilding, but it’s still a fun and culturally significant location for players to explore in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II!

Overwatch 2

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via IGDB

Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter that serves as the direct sequel to the original Overwatch game that came out back in 2016. Similar to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, this game takes players to a variety of destinations, one of the most significant being Dorado, a highly fictionalized, futuristic city in Mexico.

Dorado is one of the game’s many maps that players are able to explore and take down opponents on. Like all of the maps in Overwatch 2, Dorado has its own relative backstory, tying into the supposed destruction of its energy infrastructure during the war. This map is a lot more carefully detailed than that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s, though the constant barrage of enemies and gunfire make it a little difficult to fully appreciate the location’s beauty.

Grim Fandango (Remastered)

Image Source: LucasArts/Double Fine Productions/Shiny Shoe via Steam

Resurrected from the realms of classic gaming, Grim Fandango, originally released in 1998 and remastered in 2015, remains a timeless gem in the adventure game genre. Set in the Land of the Dead, Grim Fandango follows the story of Manny Calavera, a travel agent for the recently deceased. Despite its age, Grim Fandango’s charm lies in its unparalleled storytelling and distinctive art style, blending film noir aesthetics with Mexican folklore.

As Manny, players must navigate their way through the afterlife, solving complex puzzles and encountering a vibrant cast of characters inspired by the Day of the Dead tradition. The game’s witty dialogue and enriching narrative create an unforgettable experience for players of all ages; Grim Fandango is not merely a relic of gaming’s past, but a timeless journey that continues to captivate players with its unique blend of humor, mystery, and a touch of the macabre. Its mechanics may seem a bit dated to some players, but it’s still one of the most entertaining and downright timeless games about Mexico!

Aztez

Image Source: Team Colorblind via IGDB

Embark on a thrilling journey into Mesoamerican history with Aztez, a captivating indie game that intricately weaves the vibrant tapestry of Aztec culture into its gameplay! Set against the backdrop of what is now modern-day Mexico, Aztez brilliantly channels the rich aesthetic of Aztec art and cultural elements into its gameplay.

Crafted by Team Colorblind in 2017, Aztez seamlessly merges the worlds of beat ’em-up action and turn-based strategy, creating an incredibly engaging experience for anyone with an appreciation of simple yet effective game mechanics. Aztez immerses players in the heart of the Aztec Empire just prior to the Spanish invasion, and as they engage in the game’s many fast-paced combat encounters, they must also make strategic choices on the empire’s expansion, facing the consequences of their decisions in a dynamic narrative.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image Source: Eidos Montréal via IGDB

Shadow of the Tomb Raider came out back in 2018 and is the 12th mainline entry in the Tomb Raider series. Shadow of the Tomb Raider has received glowing reviews from nearly all of its players but, oddly enough, it’s often overlooked in favor of some of the franchise’s more iconic entries. In this game, players take on the role of Lara Croft as she explores numerous territories across Mexico and Peru.

As Lara, players must race against time itself in order to save the world from a Mayan apocalypse that has already been unleashed. To do this, she must explore ancient ruins of long-dead civilizations, fight against evil mega-corporations, and strive to become the ultimate Tomb Raider that she was always destined to be. Despite its overall lack of media attention, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is arguably one of the best games about Mexico ever made; the rich world-building and masterful storytelling that Shadow of the Tomb Raider offers its players is unmatched!

Forza Horizon 5

Image Source: Playground Games via IGDB

Zooming onto the gaming scene in 2021, Forza Horizon 5, the latest installment in the critically acclaimed racing franchise, takes players on an exhilarating ride through a fictionalized representation of modern-day Mexico. Forza Horizon 5 offers an unparalleled visual spectacle, a vast array of customizable cars, and an immersive experience that places it at the forefront of the racing genre.

With an extensive roster of over 500 cars and an open-world map that showcases the diversity of the country, Forza Horizon 5 not only delivers a thrilling racing experience but also serves as a visual love letter to Mexico’s rich culture and varied terrains. So if you’re a fan of racing and would love to get down on Mexico’s vibrant and vivid landscapes, then strap in, rev your engines, and get ready for a racing adventure like no other!

Red Dead Redemption

Image Source: Rockstar North via IGDB

(Anyone familiar with with Red Dead game series definitely saw this one coming.)

Saddle up for a frontier adventure like no other with Red Dead Redemption, the iconic open-world masterpiece by Rockstar Games! Released in 2010, this critically acclaimed action-adventure immerses players in the dying days of the Wild West, seamlessly blending fast-paced storytelling with the freedom to explore vast landscapes.

Set against a backdrop of sweeping prairies, dusty towns, and rugged mountains, Red Dead Redemption captures the essence of the American frontier and expands its horizons southward into a fictionalized Mexico. As John Marston, a former outlaw seeking redemption (hence the name), players must traverse the dusty borderlands, encountering a diverse cast of characters and navigating the complex political landscape of revolution-era Mexico. If Red Dead Redemption isn’t one of the greatest games set in Mexico ever made, then I don’t know what is!

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Image Source: Rockstar North via IGDB

Okay, so this one isn’t really its own independent game, but if you’re looking for a zombie shooter set in Mexico, then look no further than Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare! If you hadn’t already guessed, Undead Nightmare serves as a standalone expansion pack to the original 2010 version of Red Dead Redemption.

This expansion pack adds a zombie-themed single-player campaign, two multiplayer modes, and numerous, highly-detailed cosmetic additions to the characters and environments of the original game. Set in an alternate (non-canonical) timeline, the plot of Undead Nightmare follows John Marston as he sets out to find a cure for the deadly zombie plague that has infected not only the world at large but also his wife and son. Slaying zombies along a fictionalized version of Mexico’s border has never been so engaging!

Guacamelee!

Image Source: Drinkbox Studios via IGDB

Get ready to embark on the lively and luchador-filled adventure of Guacamelee!, a hidden indie gem that injects a vibrant dose of Mexican folklore into the gaming world. Developed by DrinkBox Studios in 2013, this action-packed platformer allows players to take on the role of Juan Aguacate, a humble agave farmer turned masked hero.

Carlos Calaca, formerly known as “the greatest charro who ever lived”, turned to the dark side and hatched an evil plot to merge the World of the Living with the World of the Dead. After stumbling upon a Legendary Luchador mask, Juan Aguacate decides to abandon his life as a farmer to put a stop to Carlos’s plan and become the hero he always dreamed of. As silly and ridiculous-sounding as it is, Guacamelee! is easily one of the best games about Mexico there is; if you want a game that masterfully combines Mexican culture and folklore into its gameplay, then look no further than Guacamelee!!

Life is Strange 2

Image Source: Feral Interactive via IGDB

Though it didn’t get nearly as much attention as its predecessor, Life is Strange 2 is easily one of the greatest games about Mexico ever created. Released in 2018, this sequel to the critically acclaimed Life is Strange series follows the journey of two brothers, Sean and Daniel Diaz, as they grapple with newfound supernatural abilities and the weight of a society marked by prejudice and injustice.

Similar to its predecessor, Life is Strange 2 takes players on a road trip fraught with moral and ethical dilemmas, shaping the brothers’ destinies through player choices. The game’s gripping narrative weaves a poignant tale that touches on issues of self-identity, family bonds, and societal divisions, all set against a backdrop that spans the picturesque landscapes of the American Midwest to the vibrant streets of Mexico. The game’s commitment to portraying authentic cultural experiences combined with its emotionally resonant storytelling is the reason that it’s at the top of this list!

And that's it for our list of the best games about Mexico! From the Lucha libre arenas of Guacamelee! to the vast, sun-soaked expanses of Forza Horizon 5, each title on our list invites players to experience Mexico's vivid vibrancy and complexity.