Forza Horizon 5: All Widebody Cars & Car Kits (Updated)

Widebody kits are an excellent way to make your car stand out from the factory-fitted crowd. As the name suggests, a widebody kit makes the car’s chassis wider, improving the car’s airflow and generally improving traction. The added parts come at the cost of increased weight to the car, but we’re all for it when it looks cool. Thankfully, cool is something you’ll find plenty of with our updated complete list of Forza Horizon 5 widebody cars and car kits.

All Widebody Cars in Forza Horizon 5

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios

Below, you’ll find all the Forza Horizon 5 widebody cars that can equip the kit it’s listed under. We’ve sorted this into alphabetical order for your convenience. Thanks to Reddit user u/willbsn13 for sharing the 2022 list. Recent widebody cars from all the 2023 updates are included, as well.

ADRO

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

APR Performance

2010 Volkswagen Golf R

Chargespeed

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO

Duke Dynamics

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Factory Fender Flares (Unbranded)

1970 Datsun 510

1974 Honda Civic RS

1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7 FC

1965 Mini Cooper S

1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe

1987 Nissan Skyline R31 GTS-R

1971 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R

1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 240

1968 Renault 4L Export

1992 Toyota Supra GT 2.0 Twin Turbo

1974 Toyota Celica GT

Forza Designed

2015 Audi RS6 Avant

2013 Audi RS7 Sportback

2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition

2016 Cadillac ATS-V

2017 Ford Focus RS

2015 Infiniti Q 60 S Concept

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe

1972 Reliant Supervan III

2013 Wuling Sunshing S

1995 BMW 850CSi

Forza Off-Road

2016 Bentley Bentayaga

2011 BMW X5 M

2018 Dodge Durango SRT

2017 Jaguar F-Pace S

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

2015 Land Rover Range Rover SVR

1970 Land Rover Range Rover Classic

2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG

HKS

2020 Toyota Supra A90

KRC Japan

1997 Mazda RX-7 FD

1998 Toyota Supra RZ

Liberty Walk

2013 Audi R8 5.2 FSI Quattro

2008 BMW M3 E92

2014 BMW M4 Coupe

2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat

2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4

2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700 SV

2010 Lamborghini Murcielago SV

2015 McLaren 650S

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Black Series

2009 Mini John Cooper Works

2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition

2021 Lexus LC 500

Lynk & Co TCR

2021 Lynk & Co 03+

Pickup Design

2018 Mercedes-Benz X Class

Rocket Bunny

2005 BMW M3 E46

1997 BMW M3 E36

2003 Honda S2000 AP1

1992 Honda NSX-R

2015 Lexus RC-F

1997 Mazda RX-7

1997 Mazda RX-7 (Boss Kit)

1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z (350z)

2000 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec R

1998 Nissan Silvia S14 Kouki

1994 Nissan Silvia S14 Zenki

1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec (R32)

1992 Nissan Silvia S13

1992 Nissan 240SX

1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 240

2015 Porsche Cayman GTS

2013 Subaru BRZ

2013 Toyota GT86

2014 Volkswagen Golf R

1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk2

RWB

1995 Porsche 911 GT2

1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS

SSWORXS – Forza Horizon 5 Widebody Cars List

2005 BMW M3 E46

Streethunters

2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8

Streetfighters L.A

2005 BMW M3 E46

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X GSR

1997 BMW M3

2008 BMW M3

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

TCP Magic

1997 Mazda RX-7 FD

Varis – Forza Horizon 5 Widebody Cars List

2019 Subaru WRX STI209

That’s everything you need to know on all widebody cars in the game. Be sure to check out our complete list of all car mastery cars, how to display telemetry and a comprehensive drifting guide, too!