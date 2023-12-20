Forza Horizon 5: All Widebody Cars & Car Kits (Updated)

Widebody kits are an excellent way to make your car stand out from the factory-fitted crowd. As the name suggests, a widebody kit makes the car’s chassis wider, improving the car’s airflow and generally improving traction. The added parts come at the cost of increased weight to the car, but we’re all for it when it looks cool. Thankfully, cool is something you’ll find plenty of with our updated complete list of Forza Horizon 5 widebody cars and car kits.
All Widebody Cars in Forza Horizon 5
Below, you’ll find all the Forza Horizon 5 widebody cars that can equip the kit it’s listed under. We’ve sorted this into alphabetical order for your convenience. Thanks to Reddit user u/willbsn13 for sharing the 2022 list. Recent widebody cars from all the 2023 updates are included, as well.
ADRO
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
APR Performance
- 2010 Volkswagen Golf R
Chargespeed
- 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO
Duke Dynamics
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Factory Fender Flares (Unbranded)
- 1970 Datsun 510
- 1974 Honda Civic RS
- 1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7 FC
- 1965 Mini Cooper S
- 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe
- 1987 Nissan Skyline R31 GTS-R
- 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R
- 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 240
- 1968 Renault 4L Export
- 1992 Toyota Supra GT 2.0 Twin Turbo
- 1974 Toyota Celica GT
Forza Designed
- 2015 Audi RS6 Avant
- 2013 Audi RS7 Sportback
- 2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition
- 2016 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2017 Ford Focus RS
- 2015 Infiniti Q 60 S Concept
- 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe
- 1972 Reliant Supervan III
- 2013 Wuling Sunshing S
- 1995 BMW 850CSi
Forza Off-Road
- 2016 Bentley Bentayaga
- 2011 BMW X5 M
- 2018 Dodge Durango SRT
- 2017 Jaguar F-Pace S
- 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk
- 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- 2015 Land Rover Range Rover SVR
- 1970 Land Rover Range Rover Classic
- 2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG
HKS
- 2020 Toyota Supra A90
KRC Japan
- 1997 Mazda RX-7 FD
- 1998 Toyota Supra RZ
Liberty Walk
- 2013 Audi R8 5.2 FSI Quattro
- 2008 BMW M3 E92
- 2014 BMW M4 Coupe
- 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat
- 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4
- 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700 SV
- 2010 Lamborghini Murcielago SV
- 2015 McLaren 650S
- 2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Black Series
- 2009 Mini John Cooper Works
- 2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
Lynk & Co TCR
- 2021 Lynk & Co 03+
Pickup Design
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz X Class
Rocket Bunny
- 2005 BMW M3 E46
- 1997 BMW M3 E36
- 2003 Honda S2000 AP1
- 1992 Honda NSX-R
- 2015 Lexus RC-F
- 1997 Mazda RX-7
- 1997 Mazda RX-7 (Boss Kit)
- 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z (350z)
- 2000 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec R
- 1998 Nissan Silvia S14 Kouki
- 1994 Nissan Silvia S14 Zenki
- 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec (R32)
- 1992 Nissan Silvia S13
- 1992 Nissan 240SX
- 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 240
- 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS
- 2013 Subaru BRZ
- 2013 Toyota GT86
- 2014 Volkswagen Golf R
- 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk2
RWB
- 1995 Porsche 911 GT2
- 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3
- 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS
SSWORXS – Forza Horizon 5 Widebody Cars List
- 2005 BMW M3 E46
Streethunters
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8
Streetfighters L.A
- 2005 BMW M3 E46
- 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X GSR
- 1997 BMW M3
- 2008 BMW M3
- 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
TCP Magic
- 1997 Mazda RX-7 FD
Varis – Forza Horizon 5 Widebody Cars List
- 2019 Subaru WRX STI209
