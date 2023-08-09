How To Download Dark and Darker Early Access

IRONMACE’s debut game, Dark and Darker, has finally seen an Early Access release, but there’s a bit of a problem. Thanks to a litany of legal issues, the title will not be available to download on Steam, meaning players will have to search elsewhere in order to find this dungeon-crawling battle royale. For those looking to find the game, here’s everything you need to know about how to download Dark and Darker.

How to Download Dark and Darker

In order to download Dark and Darker, players will have to use either IRONMACE’s official website or the Korean-based website Chaf Games. All you’ll have to do is sign up for an IRONMACE account and an Xsolla account, add the game to your cart, finish the purchase, and download the launcher. You’ll be all ready to go from there.

In terms of how much it will cost you, Dark and Darker has two specific versions currently available at two different prices. The Standard Edition, which includes the full game in Early Access plus five Bluestone shards, is available for $35. The Founder’s Edition, dubbed “Hold the Line,” features all of this plus the exclusive Skeleton race, Blue Torch item skin, and Hold the Line emote, go for a total of $50.

That’s everything you need to know about how to download Dark and Darker. If you’d like to learn more about this title, check out Twinfinite’s guide to all of the in-game stats and what they mean.