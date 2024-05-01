How to Cure Coma in Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare is one of the most hardcore shooters out there, rivaling the likes of Hell Let Loose and Escape From Tarkov. As such, any status effects you pick up can have a long-lasting impact on your soldier. In this guide, we’ll explain how to cure a coma in Gray Zone Warfare.

Gray Zone Warfare Coma Fix

The only way to cure a coma in Gray Zone Warfare is by using a Surgery Kit, Bandages, and Blood Bag on the teammate suffering.

You need to focus on healing any pressing ailments first, before stabilizing their condition and giving the affected player enough time to recover once all status effects are cleared.

As it stands, the initial combination of Surgery Kit and Bandages is an effective way of curing comas. The former is good for clearing up any wounds and the latter to stop bleeding, ensuring the afflicted soldier doesn’t lose any more blood and can retain more stable HP.

Then, the Blood Bag helps return their blood level to its pre-injury status, which should return their stats to normal. From then on, all you can do is wait for the comatose soldier to naturally wake up from the coma. It’s unclear exactly how long this will take, but we recommend heading to a quiet area regardless. Once they awaken you’ll need to plan your next actions wisely, as you’ll have depleted a good amount of your medical supplies by this point.

What Do Comas Do in Gray Zone Warfare?

If one of your teammates is in a coma, they’ll be entirely unable to move or fight back. It means they’re really just one more well-placed shot away from death. In a hardcore shooter like Gray Zone Warfare where every bullet counts and staying alive is a must, this is far from ideal.

As such, it’s important to clear up a coma using the methods above as fast as you can. The longer they bleed out, the worse the condition becomes.

That’s all you need to know about curing a coma in Gray Zone Warfare. For more, check out how to cure nausea and how to fix FPS issues. We’ve also got a guide on fixing the No Servers Found error.

