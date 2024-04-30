Being stuck with an ailment in the heat of battle is far from handy, so it’s important to know how to clear nausea in Gray Zone Warfare. It’s one of the various status effects your soldier can pick up, but the game doesn’t explicitly tell you how to cure it. Read on to find out how!

How to Get Rid of Gray Zone Warfare Nausea

There are two main ways to reduce the impact of nausea in Gray Zone Warfare: use a Surgery Kit or move while you’re lying prone.

The first is much more reliable, as a permanent solution to removing the status effect. As long as you have a Surgery Kit in your inventory, find a quiet spot and interact with it. After a short wait, your character’s existing status effects will disappear.

If you don’t have a Surgery Kit handy, or can’t get to a shop to buy one, there’s a short-term solution. Provided you aren’t in the heat of battle, you can temporarily stave off nausea by lying prone. This is inefficient in a number of ways; least of all that it hugely obscures your vision, rendering you useless in a close-quarters firefight.

As such, roaming the open world with a Surgery Kit handy is always your best bet. Then, any nausea you may suffer from will be much less of an obstruction.

What Does Nausea Do in Gray Zone Warfare?

Nausea is a status effect in Gray Zone Warfare that you can suffer from when hit by a bullet. As a hugely realistic military sim, any firefights you manage to survive can easily leave you suffering from side effects. If you happen to have a bullet lodged in your soldier, nausea is a common consequence.

When suffering, the screen becomes increasingly blurry – to the point where it’s hard to see. It also leads to double vision, which makes accurately aiming at any incoming enemies practically impossible. While less damaging than a serious bleed or injuries to your legs preventing you from running, nausea is still far from ideal.

That's all for this guide!

