Dandadan Manga 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar

2024 is set to be a big year for Dandadan. In addition to its upcoming anime, the the manga is still going strong and should feature plenty of chapters to dig into in the coming months. To that end, we’ve compiled every known release date for the series’ chapters in this detailed guide.

When Do Dandadan Chapters Come out? Explained

Before going any further though, it’s worth noting that Dandadan has a different release structure compared to some of Shonen Jump’s other series.

Whereas the likes of One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen are published in the print edition of Shonen Jump and have Raws that can leak before their official English release date, Dandadan is only published online and is highly unlikely to be leaked ahead of time via Raws and fan translations. As a result, it’s impossible to see the series ahead of its official release through the official Shonen Jump website and app on Mondays at 10 a.m. EST.

On the plus side, this also means that it’s impossible to stumble upon spoilers before said release date. Likewise, it makes it that much easier to support the series through official means and ensure the author, Yukinobu Tatsu, gets the support they need to continue making the series.

With all of that said, we’ve compiled every known release date for the 2024 Dandadan Chapters down below. We’ll be updating this list frequently, so feel free to check back in regularly for the latest info.

Likewise, it’s worth noting that some of these dates are subject to change. While the series is fairly consistent and keeps to its weekly release schedule the majority of the time, it’s always possible that Yukinobu Tatsu might need a week or two off due to illness or other circumstances.

Chapter # Official Release Date Dandadan 135 Jan. 1 Dandadan 136 Jan. 8 Dandadan 137 Jan. 15 Dandadan 138 Jan. 22 Dandadan 139 Jan. 29

What Will Happen in Dandadan Chapter 136? Theories Explained

Now that you know when to expect new chapters, you might also be wondering what will happen in Dandadan Chapter 136.

While there aren’t any spoilers to speak of due to the series’ aforementioned online-only publication style, it’s a safe bet to say that the plot will continue to revolve around Momo Ayase’s adventures in the diorama world. We still know next to nothing about how said world works, and we know even less about how she can get out of it.

How the story goes about this, though, is anyone’s guess. we might see Takakura go into the diorama himself to help her escape, or they might be forced to track down different methods of escape within and without of this haunted game. Heck, the looming Hyper Geezer might even make his plans known, interfering with their efforts to save Zuma and putting a new key antagonist in place.

We’ll find out one way or another when the chapter releases next week, and you can bet we’ll update this article with the latest info.

Is Dandadan Ending in 2024? Answered

Finally, on the off chance that you heard that Dandadan is ending in 2024, we wanted to assure you that this isn’t the case.

Barring some tragedy that prevents Yukinobu Tatsu from continuing the series, we can confidently say that Dandadan isn’t even close to ending. The series has in no way set itself up for any sort of final arc, and there hasn’t been a hint of an incoming finale from Shonen Jump.

Hopefully this cleared up any questions you had about when Dandadan chapters are coming out in 2024. For more on the series, be sure to check out our recent op-ed on how the upcoming Dandadan anime won't be the next Chainsaw Man (and that's ok).