summoners war chronicles characters ready to fight
Image Source: Com2uS
Summoners War Chronicles Tier List (July 2024)

Are you ready to face the monsters?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Published: Jul 11, 2024 11:55 am

Join epic battles in Summoners War Chronicles! Your adventure awaits as you delve into this new world of heroes and monsters. With so many characters to summon, you must know which is best and who should be powered up first. Read on to find all the info you need in our Summoners War Chronicles tier list!

Summoners War Chronicles Characters Tier List

As you progress through Summoners War Chronicles you will eventually summon more characters than you know what to do with. Let our tier list be your guide on which characters you should spend your resources on.

Each character has their own elemental type: water, fire, wind, light, and dark. When you summon a character, take note of its role and elemental type so arrange your team accordingly. For example, if you prefer to play a DPS role, make sure you have healers or tanks alongside for support.

summoners war chronicles hellhound summoned
Image Source: Com2uS via Twinfinite
TierCharacter
SArchangel, Beast Monk, Chimera, Desert Queen, Garou, Hyeonu Kim, Ifrit, Jack-O-Lantern, Joker, Kobold Bomber, Magic Knight, Mermaid, Monkey King, Occult Girl, Panda Warrior, Pirate Captain, Polar Queen, Pioneer, Sky Dancer, Undine, Valkyrja, Vampire, Vampire Hunter, Saitama, Terrible Tornado.
AAmazon, Atomic Samurai, AV, Battle Mammoth, Beetle Knight, Cow Girl, Epikon Priest, Genos, Griffon, Harg, Harp Magician, Harpu, Hell Lady, High Elemental, Howl, King, Imp Champion, Inferno, Inugami, Lizardman, Lich, Martial Cat, Mystic Witch, Mi Ryeong, Narin Ha, Nine-Tailed Fox, Oracle, Penguin Knight, Raven, Sylph, Silverfang, Vagabond, Werewolf,
BCharger Shark, Elemental, Fairy, Frankenstein, Garuda, Golem, Gore Grim Reaper, Harpy, Hellish Blizzard, Hellhound, Imp, Living Armor, Mummy, Mumen Rider, Pixie, Salamander, Serpent, Warbear, Vivachel, Yeti.
CBattle Scorpion, Forest Keeper, Ghost, Horned Frog, Low Elemental, Maned Boar, Mimick, Mischievous Bat, Monster Flower, Mushroom, Sandman, Skull Soldier, Slime, Surprise Box.

You may not start off with high-tier characters but, after a while, you should build up quite a collection. When you have a lot of characters to choose from make sure you build teams made of A- and S-tier characters to be in with the best chance of winning every battle!

For more gach-style battle games like this why not also check out our Zenless Zone Zero Agent tier list? Or try the Sword Master Story tier list. If you’re a Roblox fan, grab some Elemental Duel codes and Anime Guardians codes.

