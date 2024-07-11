Summoners War Chronicles Tier List (July 2024)

Join epic battles in Summoners War Chronicles! Your adventure awaits as you delve into this new world of heroes and monsters. With so many characters to summon, you must know which is best and who should be powered up first. Read on to find all the info you need in our Summoners War Chronicles tier list!

Summoners War Chronicles Characters Tier List

As you progress through Summoners War Chronicles you will eventually summon more characters than you know what to do with. Let our tier list be your guide on which characters you should spend your resources on.

Each character has their own elemental type: water, fire, wind, light, and dark. When you summon a character, take note of its role and elemental type so arrange your team accordingly. For example, if you prefer to play a DPS role, make sure you have healers or tanks alongside for support.

Image Source: Com2uS via Twinfinite

Tier Character S Archangel, Beast Monk, Chimera, Desert Queen, Garou, Hyeonu Kim, Ifrit, Jack-O-Lantern, Joker, Kobold Bomber, Magic Knight, Mermaid, Monkey King, Occult Girl, Panda Warrior, Pirate Captain, Polar Queen, Pioneer, Sky Dancer, Undine, Valkyrja, Vampire, Vampire Hunter, Saitama, Terrible Tornado. A Amazon, Atomic Samurai, AV, Battle Mammoth, Beetle Knight, Cow Girl, Epikon Priest, Genos, Griffon, Harg, Harp Magician, Harpu, Hell Lady, High Elemental, Howl, King, Imp Champion, Inferno, Inugami, Lizardman, Lich, Martial Cat, Mystic Witch, Mi Ryeong, Narin Ha, Nine-Tailed Fox, Oracle, Penguin Knight, Raven, Sylph, Silverfang, Vagabond, Werewolf, B Charger Shark, Elemental, Fairy, Frankenstein, Garuda, Golem, Gore Grim Reaper, Harpy, Hellish Blizzard, Hellhound, Imp, Living Armor, Mummy, Mumen Rider, Pixie, Salamander, Serpent, Warbear, Vivachel, Yeti. C Battle Scorpion, Forest Keeper, Ghost, Horned Frog, Low Elemental, Maned Boar, Mimick, Mischievous Bat, Monster Flower, Mushroom, Sandman, Skull Soldier, Slime, Surprise Box.

You may not start off with high-tier characters but, after a while, you should build up quite a collection. When you have a lot of characters to choose from make sure you build teams made of A- and S-tier characters to be in with the best chance of winning every battle!

