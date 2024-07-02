Sword Master Story Tier List (July 2024)

In Sword Master Story you are the one true hero who will fight for peace after the empire was betrayed. Battle through, collect allies as you go, and choose which to level up along your side. There are 40 unique heroes to summon, but which are the strongest? Check out our Sword Master Story tier list to find out!
Sword Master Story Character Tier List
The more characters you unlock and collect, the more buffs you will obtain. Your companions will mean the difference between victory and defeat so choose them well.
To start with you will have limited options for characters. As you level up and complete quests you will gain the ability to summon more. Our tier list will show you which ones you should consider leveling up first. We will start with the strongest S Tier characters and end with the weakest C Tier characters not worth giving any potions or resources.
|Ranking
|Character Name
|S
|Yui, Miyu, Zeus, Cain, Lilith, Megumin, Ymir, Mia, Lugrant, Psyche, Kana, Ariel, Rosie, Bunny Hestia, Odin, Dark Lord
|A
|Mary, Efreet, Luna, Rachael, Ais, Hades, Ryu Lion, Airi, Aqua, Nike, Persephone, Aphrodite, Aina, Lucifer, Haru, Theseus, Kalisia, Artemis
|B
|Hestia, Cayron, Gaia, Joan of Arc, Lyn, Vivian, Ares, Belphegor, Iris, Chaos
|C
|Eve, Hippolyta, Sylvia, Alice, Sophia, Medea, Robin, Adolph, Lena, Bella, Merlin, Ceres, Hera, Ananke, Chloe, Rina, Medusa
S Tier Characters
The best and most powerful characters. These are the ones you aim to pull from the Summons and are all between 4 and 5 Star Summons. If you have one of these characters then it is best to level them up first.
- Yui
- Miyu
- Zeus
- Cain
- Lilith
- Megumin
- Ymir
- Mia
- Lugrant
- Psyche
- Kana
- Ariel
- Rosie
- Bunny Hestia
- Odin
- Dark Lord
A Tier
Pretty decent and above-average characters who are worth leveling up if you have no S Tier characters yet. They are powerful, but not quite as powerful as the list above in S Tier.
- Mary
- Efreet
- Luna
- Rachael
- Ais
- Hades
- Ryu Lion
- Airi
- Aqua
- Nike
- Persephone
- Aphrodite
- Aina
- Lucifer
- Haru
- Theseus
- Kalisia
- Artemis
B Tier Characters
These B Tier characters have an average level of power and would benefit from being given buffs and boosts. If you have no other characters these can be useful in battle so they are worth leveling up.
- Hestia
- Cayron
- Gaia
- Joan of Arc
- Lyn
- Vivian
- Ares
- Belphegor
- Iris
- Chaos
C Tier Characters
Not particularly strong and certainly not worth spending too many level-up potions on. Not bad to use in the early stages but if you only have these weaker characters you should look to spending some Rubies or Tickets on pulling stronger characters!
- Eve
- Hippolyta
- Sylvia
- Alice
- Sophia
- Medea
- Robin
- Adolph
- Lena
- Bella
- Merlin
- Ceres
- Hera
- Ananke
- Chloe
- Rina
- Medusa
So that is it for our Sword Master Story tier list! For more, check out our Five Nights TD tier list and Anime Defenders tier list. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link and Onikami Legacy codes.