Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite
Sword Master Story Tier List (July 2024)

Only the strongest heroes will win!
Published: Jul 2, 2024

In Sword Master Story you are the one true hero who will fight for peace after the empire was betrayed. Battle through, collect allies as you go, and choose which to level up along your side. There are 40 unique heroes to summon, but which are the strongest? Check out our Sword Master Story tier list to find out!

Sword Master Story Character Tier List

The more characters you unlock and collect, the more buffs you will obtain. Your companions will mean the difference between victory and defeat so choose them well.

Summoning in Sword Master Story: a blonde female character with white wings stands in front of a wheel of golden symbols
Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

To start with you will have limited options for characters. As you level up and complete quests you will gain the ability to summon more. Our tier list will show you which ones you should consider leveling up first. We will start with the strongest S Tier characters and end with the weakest C Tier characters not worth giving any potions or resources.

RankingCharacter Name
SYui, Miyu, Zeus, Cain, Lilith, Megumin, Ymir, Mia, Lugrant, Psyche, Kana, Ariel, Rosie, Bunny Hestia, Odin, Dark Lord
AMary, Efreet, Luna, Rachael, Ais, Hades, Ryu Lion, Airi, Aqua, Nike, Persephone, Aphrodite, Aina, Lucifer, Haru, Theseus, Kalisia, Artemis
BHestia, Cayron, Gaia, Joan of Arc, Lyn, Vivian, Ares, Belphegor, Iris, Chaos
CEve, Hippolyta, Sylvia, Alice, Sophia, Medea, Robin, Adolph, Lena, Bella, Merlin, Ceres, Hera, Ananke, Chloe, Rina, Medusa

S Tier Characters

New character Miyu ready to summon in Sword Master Story
Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

The best and most powerful characters. These are the ones you aim to pull from the Summons and are all between 4 and 5 Star Summons. If you have one of these characters then it is best to level them up first.

  • Yui
  • Miyu
  • Zeus
  • Cain
  • Lilith
  • Megumin
  • Ymir
  • Mia
  • Lugrant
  • Psyche
  • Kana
  • Ariel
  • Rosie
  • Bunny Hestia
  • Odin
  • Dark Lord

A Tier

Nike a blonde female summoned character with white wings in Sword Master Story
Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

Pretty decent and above-average characters who are worth leveling up if you have no S Tier characters yet. They are powerful, but not quite as powerful as the list above in S Tier.

  • Mary
  • Efreet
  • Luna
  • Rachael
  • Ais
  • Hades
  • Ryu Lion
  • Airi
  • Aqua
  • Nike
  • Persephone
  • Aphrodite
  • Aina
  • Lucifer
  • Haru
  • Theseus
  • Kalisia
  • Artemis

B Tier Characters

Hestia in Sword Master Story with pink hair and a large sword
Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

These B Tier characters have an average level of power and would benefit from being given buffs and boosts. If you have no other characters these can be useful in battle so they are worth leveling up.

  • Hestia
  • Cayron
  • Gaia
  • Joan of Arc
  • Lyn
  • Vivian
  • Ares
  • Belphegor
  • Iris
  • Chaos

C Tier Characters

Eve with light pink hair in Sword Master Story summons
Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

Not particularly strong and certainly not worth spending too many level-up potions on. Not bad to use in the early stages but if you only have these weaker characters you should look to spending some Rubies or Tickets on pulling stronger characters!

  • Eve
  • Hippolyta
  • Sylvia
  • Alice
  • Sophia
  • Medea
  • Robin
  • Adolph
  • Lena
  • Bella
  • Merlin
  • Ceres
  • Hera
  • Ananke
  • Chloe
  • Rina
  • Medusa

