Sword Master Story Tier List (July 2024)

In Sword Master Story you are the one true hero who will fight for peace after the empire was betrayed. Battle through, collect allies as you go, and choose which to level up along your side. There are 40 unique heroes to summon, but which are the strongest? Check out our Sword Master Story tier list to find out!

Recommended Videos

Sword Master Story Character Tier List

The more characters you unlock and collect, the more buffs you will obtain. Your companions will mean the difference between victory and defeat so choose them well.

Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

To start with you will have limited options for characters. As you level up and complete quests you will gain the ability to summon more. Our tier list will show you which ones you should consider leveling up first. We will start with the strongest S Tier characters and end with the weakest C Tier characters not worth giving any potions or resources.

Ranking Character Name S Yui, Miyu, Zeus, Cain, Lilith, Megumin, Ymir, Mia, Lugrant, Psyche, Kana, Ariel, Rosie, Bunny Hestia, Odin, Dark Lord A Mary, Efreet, Luna, Rachael, Ais, Hades, Ryu Lion, Airi, Aqua, Nike, Persephone, Aphrodite, Aina, Lucifer, Haru, Theseus, Kalisia, Artemis B Hestia, Cayron, Gaia, Joan of Arc, Lyn, Vivian, Ares, Belphegor, Iris, Chaos C Eve, Hippolyta, Sylvia, Alice, Sophia, Medea, Robin, Adolph, Lena, Bella, Merlin, Ceres, Hera, Ananke, Chloe, Rina, Medusa

S Tier Characters

Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

The best and most powerful characters. These are the ones you aim to pull from the Summons and are all between 4 and 5 Star Summons. If you have one of these characters then it is best to level them up first.

Yui

Miyu

Zeus

Cain

Lilith

Megumin

Ymir

Mia

Lugrant

Psyche

Kana

Ariel

Rosie

Bunny Hestia

Odin

Dark Lord

A Tier

Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

Pretty decent and above-average characters who are worth leveling up if you have no S Tier characters yet. They are powerful, but not quite as powerful as the list above in S Tier.

Mary

Efreet

Luna

Rachael

Ais

Hades

Ryu Lion

Airi

Aqua

Nike

Persephone

Aphrodite

Aina

Lucifer

Haru

Theseus

Kalisia

Artemis

B Tier Characters

Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

These B Tier characters have an average level of power and would benefit from being given buffs and boosts. If you have no other characters these can be useful in battle so they are worth leveling up.

Hestia

Cayron

Gaia

Joan of Arc

Lyn

Vivian

Ares

Belphegor

Iris

Chaos

C Tier Characters

Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

Not particularly strong and certainly not worth spending too many level-up potions on. Not bad to use in the early stages but if you only have these weaker characters you should look to spending some Rubies or Tickets on pulling stronger characters!

Eve

Hippolyta

Sylvia

Alice

Sophia

Medea

Robin

Adolph

Lena

Bella

Merlin

Ceres

Hera

Ananke

Chloe

Rina

Medusa

So that is it for our Sword Master Story tier list! For more, check out our Five Nights TD tier list and Anime Defenders tier list. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link and Onikami Legacy codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy