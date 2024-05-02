How To Complete Guns & Ammo Task in Gray Zone Warfare

There are over 150 missions in Gray Zone Warfare, ranging from extensive rescues to short assignments for you and your squad. When you first start getting tasks in the game, one of the earliest is the Guns & Ammo Task in Gray Zone Warfare. Here’s how to complete it!

Gray Zone Warfare Guns & Ammo Walkthrough

First of all, you only get the Guns & Ammo task if you’re part of the Mithras faction in Gray Zone Warfare. Then, take a look at the Tasks tab of the main menu. You’ll spot Guns & Ammo on the Active Tasks tab, so go ahead and accept it.

This Task requires you to head to Hunter’s Paradise to investigate a weapons storage cache. This sounds easy enough on paper, but it can be complicated.

How to Complete Guns & Ammo

Once you’ve accepted the mission, head to the Shooting Range POI at Hunter’s Paradise. It’s slightly south of the center of Hunter’s Paradise, close to the Dumping Ground and Motel. Head there and walk just north until you come across an L-shaped building with a gray door and a garage inside.

To get inside this door, though, you need a key. This spawns randomly on AI enemies around the Shooting Range, so take them all out and loot their vests and pockets until you find it.

Once you’ve got the key, head to the gray door and unlock it. As it turns out, this mission is a bust – there aren’t any guns and ammo here for you and your squad to claim. Despite this, going to the correct room in this building will automatically complete the quest.

While you can’t directly pick up any loot during this task, you do get some rewards for completing it. Namely, you’ll unlock the M4A1 assault rifle, $7,800, 1,000 XP, and an increase of 100 Reputation for the Mithras questgiver.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out how to cure nausea and the full Gray Zone Warfare map. We’ve also got a guide on how to revive teammates.

