Gray Zone Warfare Map – All POIs & Size

Getting to grips with the huge region of Lamang Island is no easy feat, which is where our Gray Zone Warfare map guide comes in handy. We’ll break down all the major areas you can explore and claim with your squad,

All POIs On Gray Zone Warfare Map

You can see the full Gray Zone Warfare map below:

Image Source: Madfinger Games via Twinfinite

As you can see, it’s a fairly extensive open world to explore. It’s split into a range of main POIs. Some of these contain more than one landing zone. In the table below, you’ll see all the POIs in the game and the landing zones in each one:

POI Name Landing Zone(s) Crimson Shield International Base Camp Lamang Recovery Initiative Base Camp Mithras Security Systems Base Camp Ground Zero N/A Kiu Vongsa N/A Hunter’s Paradise Foxtrot 1, Foxtrot 2 Midnight Sapphire Hotel 1, Hotel 2, Hotel 3 Pha Lang Airport Golf 1, Golf 2 Pha Lang N/A Ban Pa India 1, India 2 Tiger Bay Juliet 1, Juliet 2 Blue Lagoon Kilo 1, Kilo 2 Nam Thaven Bravo 1, Bravo 2, Bravo 3 YBL-1 Lima 1, Lima 2, Delta 1 Fort Narith Delta 2, Delta 3 Sawmill Echo 1, Echo 2

How Big Is the Gray Zone Warfare Map?

The Gray Zone Warfare map is 42km² in size. This was confirmed on the game’s official website, leaving no question as to just how big Lamang Island is. In a comparison post on Reddit, this puts it at roughly five times smaller than the DayZ map.

That said, the range of POIs in Lamang Island proves that there’s plenty to keep you busy. The game hosts 48 players on each server. This means you’ll always run into enemies or potential teammates.

That's everything you need to know about the Gray Zone Warfare map!

