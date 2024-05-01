Soldiers looking out onto the Gray Zone Warfare map.
Image Source: Madfinger Games
Category:
Guides

Gray Zone Warfare Map – All POIs & Size

Where will you land?
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: May 1, 2024 12:08 pm

Getting to grips with the huge region of Lamang Island is no easy feat, which is where our Gray Zone Warfare map guide comes in handy. We’ll break down all the major areas you can explore and claim with your squad,

Recommended Videos

All POIs On Gray Zone Warfare Map

You can see the full Gray Zone Warfare map below:

The full Gray Zone Warfare map.
Image Source: Madfinger Games via Twinfinite

As you can see, it’s a fairly extensive open world to explore. It’s split into a range of main POIs. Some of these contain more than one landing zone. In the table below, you’ll see all the POIs in the game and the landing zones in each one:

POI NameLanding Zone(s)
Crimson Shield InternationalBase Camp
Lamang Recovery InitiativeBase Camp
Mithras Security SystemsBase Camp
Ground ZeroN/A
Kiu VongsaN/A
Hunter’s ParadiseFoxtrot 1, Foxtrot 2
Midnight SapphireHotel 1, Hotel 2, Hotel 3
Pha Lang AirportGolf 1, Golf 2
Pha LangN/A
Ban PaIndia 1, India 2
Tiger BayJuliet 1, Juliet 2
Blue LagoonKilo 1, Kilo 2
Nam ThavenBravo 1, Bravo 2, Bravo 3
YBL-1Lima 1, Lima 2, Delta 1
Fort NarithDelta 2, Delta 3
SawmillEcho 1, Echo 2

How Big Is the Gray Zone Warfare Map?

The Gray Zone Warfare map is 42km² in size. This was confirmed on the game’s official website, leaving no question as to just how big Lamang Island is. In a comparison post on Reddit, this puts it at roughly five times smaller than the DayZ map.

Rough Map Size Comparisons
byu/ThumblessGod inGrayZoneWarfare

That said, the range of POIs in Lamang Island proves that there’s plenty to keep you busy. The game hosts 48 players on each server. This means you’ll always run into enemies or potential teammates.

That’s everything you need to know about the Gray Zone Warfare map! For more on the game, check out how to cure a coma and nausea. We’ve also got a guide on how to complete the Little Bird Down task in Gray Zone Warfare.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
all-working-roblox-codes-jujutsu-chronicles
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
All Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers May 1, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Boutique Challenge Walkthrough
The Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Guides
Guides
Disney Dreamlight Valley Boutique Challenge Walkthrough
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 1, 2024
Read Article Best Base Location in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Base Location in Gray Zone Warfare
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
all-working-roblox-codes-jujutsu-chronicles
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
All Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (May 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers May 1, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Boutique Challenge Walkthrough
The Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Guides
Guides
Disney Dreamlight Valley Boutique Challenge Walkthrough
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 1, 2024
Read Article Best Base Location in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Base Location in Gray Zone Warfare
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 1, 2024
Author
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.