How to Complete Little Bird Down Task in Grey Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare throws you right into the action, and the Little Bird Down task is no exception. Tasked with investigating a downed helicopter, you’ll need to navigate enemy territory and uncover the fate of the crew. Follow along as we guide you on how to complete the Little Bird Down Down task in Grey Zone Warfare.

Grey Zone Warfare Little Bird Down Walkthrough

Unlike other missions in the game, Little Bird Down offers minimal guidance. The crashed helicopter lies north of the gas station you encountered during the First Recon mission.

Image Source: Madfinger Games via Twinfinite

However, the exact location varies depending on your faction:

Mithras: 170, 124

Crimson: 145, 150

Lamang: 199, 159

Look for the helicopter near a forested area. Once you find it, you’re halfway through the mission.

Where to Find the Crew

The next objective is to locate the remaining crew members. Thankfully, they’re not far. Head slightly south from the crash site, referencing these coordinates for your faction:

Mithras: 170, 123

Crimson: 146, 150

Lamang: 201, 159

You’ll find a small building guarded by two enemies. Eliminate them and proceed inside. Sadly, you’ll discover the crew deceased. Interact with their bodies to update the mission status.

Rewards from Completing the Quest

With the grim truth revealed, it’s time to return to base camp. You can either travel on foot or use the nearby Landing Zone, which is unlocked after finding the helicopter. Once back, head to Handshake, the mission giver, and select ‘Little Bird Down’ from the task tab.

Completing the mission grants you a valuable M4A1 assault rifle, 2,700 USD for upgrades, 400 XP to boost your level, and Reputation points to climb the faction ranks.

Additional Tips

Here are some important tips to ensure you ace the mission on your first go:

While the enemy’s presence around the crash site and the crew’s location is minimal, maintaining situational awareness is crucial. Be prepared for potential hostiles.

Utilize cover effectively during combat encounters. The environment provides ample opportunities to outmaneuver your enemies.

If you struggle to locate the specific coordinates, remember that the crashed helicopter is always near a forest, and the crew’s building is a small structure within a short distance.

Image Source: Madfinger Games via Twinfinite

By following these steps and remaining vigilant, you’ll successfully complete Little Bird Down and secure valuable rewards for your continued service in the Gray Zone.



