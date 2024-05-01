Can You Change Faction & Reset Progress in Gray Zone Warfare?

Gray Zone Warfare’s early access is in full swing, which raises an important question: what if you pick a different faction from your friends? What if you simply regret your faction choice? Can you change faction and reset progress in Gray Zone Warfare?

Gray Zone Warfare Change Factions, Explaineed

At the start of Gray Zone Warfare, you’ll create your character and pick your faction. While the three have identical gameplay, each has a different backstory and goals.

Lamang Recovery Institute is a philanthropic effort searching for survivors in and around Ground Zero. As such, they’re the most altruistic group.

is a philanthropic effort searching for survivors in and around Ground Zero. As such, they’re the most altruistic group. Mithras Security Solution is a private military company that doesn’t care about your past, just how well you perform. Inspired by the Roman Legion, the troops share the spoils of war.

is a private military company that doesn’t care about your past, just how well you perform. Inspired by the Roman Legion, the troops share the spoils of war. Crimson Shield International boasts a 95% success rate thanks to its strict criteria. Only the best of the best are deployed in combat, but the group is known for its ruthlessness and collateral damage.

Once you’ve picked your faction, your decision is final, and you can’t change your mind. Additionally, it’s currently impossible to team up with players in opposing factions, so you won’t be able to play with a friend in another group.

Image Source: MADFINGER Games via Twinfinite

Can You Reset Character?

Unfortunately, it’s also impossible to reset your character. As such, you can’t work around the issue by simply deleting your progress and starting from scratch.

The good news is that you will eventually get the chance when the game has its first wipe in around six months. This will reset everyone to square one, giving you the chance to change your faction. Whether the same applies to your character remains to be seen. It’s important to note that the game is in early access, and as such it’s possible that the process will be made easier when the game enters full release.

