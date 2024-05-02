Gray Zone Warfare is Steam’s latest tactical military extraction shooter, and it’s divisive as well as popular. Today, we’re looking at whether or not Gray Zone Warfare has a roadmap in place.

Is There a Gray Zone Warfare Roadmap?

Gray Zone Warfare just released into early access on Steam to somewhat justifiably mixed reviews. It wasn’t long before the developers made an effort to reassure their many players. With that reassurance came a promise to deliver on the expectations their rapidly growing community has for them. That said, as of this writing, there isn’t currently a roadmap put in place for people to view what exactly is coming in the next few patches.

What I can say is that the devs are mainly working on fixing bugs and other errors while tackling optimization, because stability and performance are the biggest issues at this time. Thankfully, the Early Access of the game’s Steam page has the following information in terms of what we can expect from the game upon its full release:

How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version?

“In the full version, expect an immersive tactical FPS sandbox where you must fully adapt to your surroundings and utilize tactics to your advantage.

The planned state of the Full Release includes:

● A complete map featuring all locations and diverse biomes

● A hazardous Ground Zero area with end-game enemies and new storylines

● Different types of AI behaviors based on the enemy type, situation, time, or weather condition

● Faction-based AI with its own agenda involving quests, patrolling, scavaging, and attacking others

● Factions featuring progression systems and diverse reputations

● Immersive environmental storytelling featuring mature and engaging plots

● Advanced quest system encompassing both main and side storylines

● Game-changing, captivating seasonal events

● Resource-intensive and survival-focused crafting

● Dynamic weather changing the gameplay experience

● An accelerated day and night cycle

● Unique skills system based on the player’s achievements, not grind

● Customizable “hooch” player’s base quarters

● Enhanced weapon customizations

● Fully customizable gear

● Complex trading system for players

… and other new features sparked by the input and desires of the community.”

It’s no secret that the developers have a lot of ambitious plans for Gray Zone Warfare. In fact, during a recent livestream, they said that the game currently has about 20% of the features they want it to have. So the above should give you a clear idea of what MADFINGER may put in Gray Zone Warfare’s first roadmap.

If I had to guess what is coming first, I would imagine that the first big content patch would include the accelerated day and night cycle with the dynamic weather. Beyond that, I could see them introducing more items, weapons, armor, meds, and attachments, followed by the unique skill system. Only time will tell, but I’m personally excited either way.

