Gray Zone Warfare features a massive map with three base camps, one for each of the three factions – but which of the camps is in the best place? Here’s the best Base location in Gray Zone Warfare.

Recommended Videos

Gray Zone Warfare Best Base Locations

Each of the three base camps is in a different location, and really there isn’t much to differentiate between them.

Crimson Shield International (17,13) and Lamang Recovery Initiative (17,20) are both situated at the map’s upper edges. Meanwhile, Mithras Security Systems (10,17) have established a base camp on the southern edges. There’s roughly seven sectors on the map between each of the factions’ starting bases.

Image Source: MADFINGER Games Image Source: MADFINGER Games Image Source: MADFINGER Games

Each of the base camps has a town nearby, which is where your early missions will take place. Additionally, each base camp is roughly four sectors from Ground Zero.

Due to this, there isn’t really an easy mode or a hard mode in Gray Zone Warfare – regardless of your chosen faction, you’ll have roughly the same tools and resources available early on.

If one base camp does pull ahead slightly, at least in PvEvP, it’s Mithras Security Systems. As per the map, there’s a near-unbroken chain of landmarks between the CSI and LRI bases which is likely to bring the two into conflict. MSS, on the other hand, is centrally located between a number of relatively uncontested landmarks, including Fort Narth and Tiger Bay.

While there are roads between the MSS base camp and the other two, the area is far less inhabited. As such, combat may be more active in the upper sections of the map, at least in the early stages.

Want more out of Gray Zone Warfare? Here’s all you need to know about changing faction.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more