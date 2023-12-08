Everything in life is somewhere else, and you get there in a car.

LEGO Fortnite continues the Fortnite tradition of allowing players to build their own objects and vehicles, but the difference is that you’ll use LEGO’s building mechanics for that. Here is the guide on how to make vehicles in LEGO Fortnite.

How To Create Vehicles LEGO Fortnite

Players can build various types of vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, such as cars, boats, flying vehicles, etc. Vehicles can be built by using all sorts of components, like balloons, wheels, thrusters, and more.

It is up to you to choose whether the vehicle will be designed exclusively for driving on the ground, or whether it will be flying or floating. Either way, it’s a faster method of travel.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

How To Make a Car in LEGO Fortnite

We recommend that you choose a car for your first vehicle crafting since it’s the simplest one to make. A car can be used for ground movement and can be activated with an activation switch and wheels. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to create a car in LEGO Fortnite.

From the Toys menu, choose a Dynamic Foundation and place it on the ground

Arrange the four wheels around the Dynamic Foundation to make the car moveable

Change the orientation and shape of the car with tools from the Toys menu

Put the thruster in the back of the Dynamic Foundation in order to move the car forward

Place the Activation Switch on the front of the Dynamic Foundation so you turn the car on and off

Congratulations, you’ve created your first car! To drive it, stand on the Dynamic Foundation and press the Interact button to turn on the Activation Switch and the car.

How To Make a Flying Machine in LEGO Fortnite

Do you believe you can fly and touch the sky? Don’t worry, the game will let you create your own flying object. You’ll need balloons and thrusters to do that. These are the steps required to make the Flying Machine in LEGO Fortnite.

From the Toys menu choose the Dynamic Foundation and place it on the ground

Select four balloons and place them in the corners of the Dynamic Foundation to make your machine float

Take two thrusters and put them in the back of the Dynamic Foundation to enable the machine to go forward

Change the orientation and shape of your Flying Machine with tools from the Toys menu

Place the Activation Switch in the front part of the Dynamic Foundation

You’re ready to fly now! To do just that, stand on the Dynamic Foundation, press the Interact button, and activate the Flying Machine with the Activation Switch.

So as you can see, LEGO Fortnite lets you craft all sorts of vehicles for your pleasure and easier transportation. Choose your components, get into crafting, and create your dream vehicle. Enjoy the ride!