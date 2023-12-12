Getting around the LEGO Fortnite island is mostly done on foot, but there are ways to make your exploration quicker. The Glider lets you float from high areas so you can get from one biome to another faster than if you were on foot. Check out our guide below to see how to get a Glider in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Craft a Glider in LEGO Fortnite

If you want to start gilding around the island you are going to need to forage for Silk, Wool, and Flexwood. Plus, you must craft a Spinning Wheel and a Loom first. Silk is easy to gather from any Spiders you kill, and Wool is dropped by Sheep when you pet them.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

As long as your Crafting Bench is at a high enough level, you can start to build the equipment you need to create the materials to craft a Glider. You will need the following materials and corresponding machinery:

Rare level or higher Crafting Bench

Silk Thread (Spinning Wheel)

Wool Thread (Spinning Wheel)

Wool Fabric (Loom)

Silk Fabric (Loom)

Flexwood Rods (Lumber Mill)

As soon as you have all the machinery and have refined your threads into fabric and Flexwood into rods you can start crafting. The Glider is crafted from 8 x Flexwood Rods, 6 x Silk Fabric, and 4 x Wool Fabric.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Equip your Glider on your off-hand slot in your inventory so you can use it whenever you jump from a high area. Do be careful, however, and try to keep a watchful eye on your stamina. Using your Glider uses stamina, and if you try to glide for too long you may drop and deal fall damage.

That’s all we have on creating and using a Glider in LEGO Fortnite! If you need more hints and tips on surviving in the LEGO Fortnite world then check out the list below.