When it comes to creating things, LEGO blocks have always been a great way to explore creativity. Combine it with Fortnite, and we now have the latest sensation sweeping the gaming world. And if you are seeking some help with a particular material, then let us help. This guide on how to get Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite will set you on the right path.

Getting Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

A rare and improved version of the base Wool, Heavy Wool is obviously going to be harder to get in LEGO Fortnite, but that doesn’t mean you have to be too troubled by the process. The resource can be reliably found in chests during exploration in the snow mountains, but the easiest way to get more Heavy Wool is to go to the source, which is the sheep.

It all starts with befriending the animals and taking care of their needs for a period of time, which can be a challenging task thanks to the effort and time required. However, get it right, and a regular source of Heavy Wool can be established. It is recommended that players create a sanctuary of sorts in their settlement for the sheep, where you can interact with them regularly and provide them with food.

Using Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Now that you have a healthy supply of Heavy Wool, what’s next? The rare resource can then be used to create Heavy Wool Thread, which requires a Spinning Wheel. This particular refinement is the base material required for many advanced recipes, so it is essential that you always have a healthy supply.

These recipes are also not found at any old crafting bench, with the Epic Crafting Bench being the place where the Heavy Wool Thread will get plenty of use. So be sure to upgrade your crafting station as soon as possible, so you can make the most out of your resources in due time.

And there you have it, all the information about how to get Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite. For more help and hints, you can find further guides in the list below.