Can You Breed Animals in LEGO Fortnite? Answered

LEGO Fortnite is a survival/crafting game that allows you to fight monsters, collect resources, and build pretty much whatever your heart desires. It gives you plenty of freedom, but does LEGO Fortnite actually let you breed animals? Here’s what you need to know.

Is There Animal Breeding in LEGO Fortnite?

Unfortunately at the time of writing, the answer is no. You can’t breed or properly tame animals in LEGO Fortnite. The only way to keep animals and start a farm is by building a pen with fences and walls near your camp, and physically walking up to the animals to shepherd them into the designated area.

Even after you’ve done this, animals kept in the pen won’t actually breed with each other. Instead, they’ll just hang out there and do their own thing. Having a pen in LEGO Fortnite doesn’t serve any major purpose, but it does make it easier for you to collect resources like wool or fertilizer, which can then be used to tend to your garden plots.

That being said, we already know that LEGO Fortnite is going to be a permanent mode that receives updates in the future, so it’s entirely possible and even likely that players will eventually be able to breed animals. After all, Minecraft lets you do it, so LEGO Fortnite getting a similar feature isn’t out of the realm of possibility either.

Epic Games have also stated that they plan on adding new gameplay features to the mode in future updates, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for animal breeding to become a thing. Right now, the only available friendly animals in the game are chickens, sheep, and cows, but we may very well get even more animals added to the game eventually as well.

That's all you need to know about animal breeding in LEGO Fortnite for now.