Is LEGO Fortnite Permanent? How Long It Will Last Answered

Now the new mode has launched, some fans are wondering whether LEGO Fortnite is permanent, and how long it will last. After all, there’s nothing worse than investing hundreds of hours into a game, only for it to disappear.

Is LEGO Fortnite Permanent?

It’s very likely that LEGO Fortnite will be a permanent addition. After all, it wouldn’t make much sense to add such a groundbreaking survival mode, only to take it away down the line.

Therefore, there’s a good chance you can play LEGO Fortnite forever, without worrying about it disappearing after Chapter 5 Season 1 or any other season. Instead, it seems to be a permanent fixture, just like the introduction of Zero Build modes back in 2021.

However, the only variable is any legal dealings between Epic Games and LEGO. The companies formed a partnership in 2022, from which LEGO Fortnite has since spawned. That agreement has no publicly confirmed end date, but should it expire, it could throw the future of this mode into doubt. Until that day, however, you’ve got nothing to worry about.

How Long Will LEGO Fortnite Last?

At the very least, LEGO Fortnite will last for a few years. As mentioned, it all depends on how long the licensing agreement between LEGO and Epic Games lasts.

Equally, it could depend on the popularity of the mode. If it doesn’t take off and player numbers dwindle, Epic Games could scrap it, to focus resources on the battle royale mode instead.

However, there’s no confirmed end date or signal that LEGO Fortnite won’t be in the game for years to come. As we said, it wouldn’t make sense to pile such huge efforts into the collab, only to yank it away from players after a short amount of time.

