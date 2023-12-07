How to Fix LEGO Fortnite ‘Unable to Load Your Worlds’ Error

If you’re trying to dive into the new mode but struggling to get access, you’ll need to know how to fix the LEGO Fortnite ‘Unable to Load Your Worlds’ error. This pops up when selecting a world to load into, stopping you from enjoying the survival action.

How to Fix ‘Unable to Load Your Worlds’ Error in LEGO Fortnite

The only current way to resolve the ‘Unable to Load Your Worlds’ error message in LEGO Fortnite is to refresh the loading process when the image pops up. Alternative, you can wait until the servers stabilize.

It’s frustrating, but this error appears to have cropped up due to the sheer number of people trying to get into LEGO Fortnite at once. Since the first step everyone needs to do is create a world, it can lead to the servers bottlenecking, taking much longer to load than usual.

The same can be said for actual matchmaking once you’ve bypassed the queue and have selected a world. In these cases, it can take upwards of a minute to actually load into a game, due to the sheer volume of traffic on the servers.

Fortunately, you can rest assured that this error popping up won’t stop you from getting into a LEGO Fortnite game. If you’re willing to constantly refresh and contend with numerous error messages, your patience will eventually pay off and you’ll get into a lobby. It took us a few tries at launch, but it’ll work provided you refresh and try again when prompted.

With that, you’ll then be able to get into your LEGO Fortnite world and enjoy the new mode without fear of more errors popping up. To learn about the game, check out our items list and creatures list, plus the range of guides below.