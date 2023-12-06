LEGO fortnite items list

LEGO Fortnite is set to be filled with all sorts of items and machines that you can use to improve and further build upon your worlds.

While it hasn’t been made clear as to how to use each item, some of the items that are going to be in the game have been leaked, so here’s a list of the items in LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite Items

While it’s not certain if there will be more items to use in the game, Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey on X posted a screenshot with a list of some of the things you’ll be able to use to modify and craft resources in LEGO Fortnite.

Some of the machinery/key items in LEGO Fortnite:



The items in LEGO Fortnite seem like they’re divided by what they’re able to do and what resources they’re going to be used for. There will be different processors to build that all have unique functions, so here’s a list of the different processors that are going to be in the game.

Essences Processor

Gem Processor

Rock Processor

Wood Processor

Fabric Processor

Thread Processor

Each of these will likely only be able to craft or manufacture items that use the resources that correspond to the processor itself, meaning that you couldn’t use a wood processor to process gems and vice-versa.

Outside of the processors, there are also some items that should improve overall quality of life situations. Here’s the rest of the items that we have so far confirmed to be in LEGO Fortnite.

Basic Furnace

Bed

Building Blueprint

Campfire

Crafting Bench – There will be 5 different tiers of Crafting Benches

Juicer

Smelter

Stove

Grinder

These items are mostly tailored around dealing with the environmental effects of the world, with Campfires to keep you warm and the Stove and Juicer to stop you from starving. It’ll be interesting to see just what the Building Blueprint does and how to use it, but we’ll have to wait until release to know for sure.

That’s really all we’ve got as of now regarding the items that are in LEGO Fortnite. To get ready for the game’s release with some more guides like how to beat the LEGO Fortnite Brute Boss or how to use storage chests, be sure to stick around here.