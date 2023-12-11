In the world of LEGO Fortnite, there are many things that you can put together using those colorful bricks. And with progress comes an increase in the variety of things that can be put together, and one of those important foundational pieces is the Loom. For players wondering about getting to this point in the game, this guide on how to get a Loom in LEGO Fortnite will come in handy.

Unlocking the Loom in LEGO Fortnite

To unlock the option of creating a Loom in LEGO Fortnite, players will have to progress to a certain point in the game, where the desert biome is ripe for the picking. Here, you will be able to find Flexwood, which can harvested from all the cacti that are around.

This is only possible with an upgraded Rare Forest Axe in your toolbox, which can be crafted using Cut Amber and Knotroot Rods. In addition, be sure to stock up on Sand Claws as well, which can be obtained by killing the Sand Wolves that are roaming the desert biome.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In total, the Loom will require 9 Flexwood, 9 Flexwood Rods, and 6 Sand Claws to be built. Once it’s been created, it’s time to dive into more advanced creation.

Using the Loom in LEGO Fortnite

The Loom is used to create more advanced materials, namely Threads. This can be in the form of Silk Fabric, Heavy Wool, and more. Thus, you should also be making full use of your Spinning Wheel to create the base ingredients that will then be refined further using the Loom. With more Thread at your disposal, advanced creations such as a Glider should be next in your march towards a brighter tomorrow.

Now that you are aware of how to get the Loom in LEGO Fortnite, it’s time to turn your attention ot other things. For more help and hints, you can find further guides in the list below.