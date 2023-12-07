Building a bed is essential at the start of your LEGO Fortnite save. It enables you to restore health while lying down and serves as a respawn point if you perish in-game. Here is an explanation of how to build a bed in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Craft a Bed in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Twinfinite via Epic Games & LEGO

In order to construct a bed in LEGO Fortnite, you will first have to obtain ten pieces of wood. You will need six more if you still need to construct a shack, as you can only place a bed if there is a roof over it. Once you gather enough materials, do this:

Open the utility menu by pressing Q on a PC or Circle on a console. Find the bed under Furniture – Beds. The shack is located in the Builds tab. Press LMB on a PC or R2 on a console to place the bed inside your shack.

How to Assign a Bed in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Twinfinite via Epic Games & LEGO

Once your bed is constructed, you should assign it to yourself by clicking E if you are on a PC and Square if you are on a console. You use the same keys to interact with and sleep on the bed.

There is no reason why you shouldn’t build multiple beds and use them as shortcuts in the world. If you go out to explore a dungeon, make a small hideout in front where you can respawn and recuperate in case you get killed. Resource-wise, they are pretty cheap, so don’t hold back.

With all this carpentry knowledge, you could even open your own workshop in the square world of LEGO. If you are interested in more LEGO Fortnite guides like this one, check out the links we provided below.