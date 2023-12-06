is lego fortnite multiplayer?

LEGO Fortnite is soon to hit player’s libraries with a new sandbox adventure, but as with all new releases, there are plenty of questions leading up to launch.

Epic Games and LEGO have been tight-lipped regarding answering most questions, but there are some we have the answers to anyway. Here’s whether or not LEGO Fortnite is going to be multiplayer.

Multiplayer in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: LEGO via Twinfinite

While nobody has technically come out and said directly that the game is going to be a multiplayer title, we can say with certainty that LEGO Fortnite will be playable in multiplayer. On the FAQ page for the game on the LEGO website, they addressed the question with a somewhat tongue-in-cheek answer, saying “this would be a a pretty good guess.”

While the words haven’t been officially stated, most of the marketing for the game has been focused around how you can play with your friends, including the cinematic trailer that was released on Wednesday. How many people can be in a world at a time isn’t yet clear, but going off of what the trailer showed, there’s plenty of room for at least a four-person party.

More evidence of LEGO Fortnite being a multiplayer title is in the leaked demonstration of how to create a world in the game. When you go to choose what world you want to play, you can choose between your own worlds and shared worlds, which are the ones that you’ve been given access to by your friends. If you can have access to your friends’ worlds, it’s a given that you’ll be playing alongside them.

All answers to all questions will be revealed on December 7 when the game officially launches, and players will be waiting with bated breath to find out more. All of the answers on the FAQ page are different ways of saying that the reveals will be made alongside the game’s official launch, so it’s clear that Epic and LEGO want to keep their cards close to the chest.

That’s what we know as of now regarding whether LEGO Fortnite is going to have multiplayer or not. For more guides like if it’s going to be cross-platform or how to get storage chests in the game, be sure to keep checking back here.